Three Fort Campbell soldiers, nine other men charged after guns in pipeline traced to Chicago mass shooting

Federal authorities issued new indictments against three Fort Campbell soldiers, adding nine new defendants, in connection with an illegal gun pipeline to Chicago after firearms found at a mass shooting scene in Chicago were traced to Middle Tennessee purchases, the Nashville U.S. Attorney's office announced.

Demarcus Adams, 21; Jarius Brunson, 22; and Brandon Miller, 22, all enlisted members of the U.S. Army stationed in Clarksville face multiple federal charges in the case. Eight of the additional defendants live in Chicago, while the ninth is from Davenport, Iowa.

Guns traced to the group have been connected with multiple shootings including a 2021 attack that left one person dead and multiple others wounded in Chicago’s Southwest Side. Two people alleged to be part of the gun-running outfit died as a result of gang violence facilitated by firearms illegally moved to Chicago.

All three soldiers were initially arrested in May 2021 by ATF agents and agents of the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division, said Acting U.S. Attorney Mary Jane Stewart for the Middle District of Tennessee. The new indictments were issued Wednesday, according to a news release.

Each solider, and the nine other men, are charged with transferring a firearm to an out-of-state resident; making false statements during the purchase of a firearm; engaging in the business without a firearms license; wire fraud; money laundering; and conspiracy to commit Title 18 offenses, according to a criminal complaint.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois will handle the initial court hearings for all defendants before they are transferred to Tennessee for future hearings.

Investigation of the firearms began in March 2021 when Chicago police responded to the mass shooting. The shooting took place on the 2500 block of W. 79th Street, court documents show.

Multiple firearms were recovered from the shooting scene and five of the firearms were found to have been recently purchased from Federal Firearms Licensed dealers in Clarksville, court documents show.

Further investigation, the complaint continues, identified Adams, Brunson and Miller as the majority purchasers of these firearms.

A broader investigation into firearms transaction records determined that since September 2019, the men had purchased 91 firearms from multiple federal firearms dealers in Clarksville; Oak Grove, Kentucky; Hopkinsville, Kentucky; Fort Campbell, Kentucky; and Paducah, Kentucky.

After the firearms were purchased, Miller would provide them to people he was associated with in Chicago, investigators claim in the criminal complaint.

A federal search warrant was executed at the Clarksville home of Miller and Adams.

There, 49 empty firearms cases were discovered — many of them matched to firearms recovered by the Chicago Police Department at the scenes of recent shootings and homicides, the complaint noted.

The government asked the court to detain Miller pending a further detention hearing, which a magistrate judge approved. The hearing has been set for Friday.

Adams and Brunson were released to the custody of their units and must remain on Fort Campbell as well as avoid excessive alcohol and firearms.

Prosecutors claim Miller led the effort to transport the guns and noted he is currently facing court martial proceedings through the military base related to an alleged sexual

assault.

Court documents go on to show agents noted on April 7, Miller and a different Chicago area code phone number had the following text exchange:

From Miller: “We gotta hold this shit together ima still play the back role g I ain’t never turning my back on gang whatever got going on y’all ina door wit me stand on business ima stand on my business to make sure mfs got what they need.”

From Chicago phone number: “Sayless."

Later on the same day; from Miller: “We gone win this *war* we losing the battle but this a marathon not a race.”

Investigators did not share further details of who Miller may have been communicating with or the context of the messages.

As Miller "faces significant civilian and military justice charges and has very few, if any, connections with the Middle District of Tennessee, the defendant would pose a significant flight risk if he were released," prosecutors argued in the motion to detain him filed Tuesday.

If convicted, under federal law, the men each face up to 20 years in prison.

