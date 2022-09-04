Three found dead at a home in Henderson Co. from shooting. Kids were inside at the time, police say.

Kentucky State Police troopers are investigating the death of three people at a residence in the 6200 block of KY 136 West in the Smith Mills community of Henderson County.

According to a release from KSP, Henderson County Central Dispatch was notified of the shooting around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.

When troopers and deputies arrived, they noticed two victims outside of the residence with apparent gunshot wounds. According to the release, one female was deceased and another male was taken to an Evansville Indiana hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.

Initial investigations indicated there were four children inside the house and possibly another male subject. Henderson County authorities activated the Emergency Response Team and Kentucky State Police’s Special Response Team. In less than an hour, troopers and deputies were able to get all four children from the house safely.

Once the house was cleared, the third male was located deceased with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Autopsies are scheduled for Sunday in Louisville for two of the dead individuals. Information is pending on the man taken to Evansville Indiana.

The investigation is continuing by Kentucky State Police and the Henderson County Coroners Office.

Kentucky State Police Post 16 detectives and troopers; Henderson County Sheriff’s Department; Henderson City Police; Henderson County Coroner’s Office; Henderson County EMS/Ambulance and Smith Mills Fire Department all assisted on the scene.