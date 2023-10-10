Three found dead in Wesley Chapel home after apparent double-murder suicide: Pasco sheriff

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - Three people were found dead inside a Wesley Chapel home on Azalea Ridge Drive Monday evening in what deputies said appears to be a double-murder suicide.

Pasco Sheriff Chris Nocco said during an evening news conference that deputies responded to the home at around 6:15 p.m. for a welfare check. Neighbors told investigators that the house was flooding, and that water was coming from the garage and other doors.

Deputies with the Pasco Sheriff's Office said they found the home flooding when they arrived and had to get in through a window.

Once inside, authorities said deputies found a 70-year-old man and 63-year-old woman dead in the living room area. Both had stab wounds, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies also found a 32-year-old man dead in a bathtub inside a locked bathroom. They said it appeared that the 32-year-old died from self-inflicted injuries.

All three who were found dead inside the home appeared to be dead for several days before Pasco deputies discovered them. Deputies said the 32-year-old was the son of the 70-year-old and 63-year-old.

Sheriff Nocco said this appeared to be an isolated incident, but called this a "sad situation," saying investigators aren't sure why the son would kill his parents and then take his own life.

Neighbors told deputies that the son had apparent mental health issues.

"If there is a mental health crisis in your family, please, find help," Sheriff Nocco said during the Monday evening news conference. "And if there's domestic violence, reach out to Sunrise."

Sunrise of Pasco County is a domestic and sexual violence center in the county.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.