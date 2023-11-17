Three found guilty in Nashville of murder-for-hire in case involving Texas auto exec

A federal jury in Nashville found one-time Austin, Texas auto executive Erik Maund and two others guilty of murder-for-hire in a conspiracy case that stretched from the streets of Music City to the Lone Star State.

The jury found Maund, Bryon Brockway and Adam Carey guilty of murder-for-hire just before 4 p.m. Friday. The jury found Maund guilty of conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire but not guilty of kidnapping resulting in death.

Brockway, of Austin, and Carey, of Richlands, North Carolina, were found guilty on all charges: conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, kidnapping resulting in death and conspiracy to commit kidnapping.

The maximum sentence for a federal murder-for-hire conviction is life imprisonment or death.

Jurors found that Maund, Carey and Brockway were responsible for the March 2020 murders of Holly Williams and William “Bill” Lanway in Nashville.

Nashville police's West Precinct detectives are investigating the March 13th double homicide of Holly Williams, 33, and her estranged boyfriend, William Lanway, 36,

The verdict came after a trial that lasted just over two weeks and featured the testimony of several federal and local law enforcement officials and the case’s other co-defendant Gilad Peled, who pleaded guilty last year and cooperated with the government’s investigation.

Prosecutors used phone location data, bank records, security video from Williams’ apartment and recorded conversations between the co-defendants and those working with federal investigators to establish their guilt. Robert McGuire and Brooke Farzad from the U.S. Attorney's Office argued the case for the government.

Maund first contacted Peled in early March 2020 to handle an alleged extortion attempt by Lanway. Prosecutors said Lanway was threatening to reveal to Maund’s family that he had sex with Williams, who worked as an escort, while visiting his son in college in Nashville in February 2020. Lanway demanded the wealthy Texas auto magnate send him $25,000 by March 11, 2020, prosecutors said.

Erik Maund

Peled hired Brockway, who assembled a team of veterans and security professionals, including Carey, to carry out an information-gathering mission on the alleged extorter.

But after several days with little results, Brockway proposed to Peled that the couple be killed in exchange for $100,000 for him and Carey.

Bryon Brockway

Peled said during testimony that Maund “jumped on” the proposal.

Williams and Lanway were found the morning of March 13, 2020, at a construction site off Old Hickory Boulevard with fatal gunshot wounds. Prosecutors said Brockway fatally shot Lanway in the parking lot of Williams’ apartment complex. They said Carey fired the fatal bullet at Williams after driving to the construction site, where the victims’ bodies were left.

Adam Carey

Williams remembered as sweet and trusting

Williams, who grew up in Murfreesboro and was 33 at the time of her death, worked as a medical esthetician. Her friends and family remembered her as sweet and trusting.

“She was really good at what she did in medical esthetics,” her friend and fellow esthetician Marie Carroll told The Tennessean in December 2021. “If you met her, she looked like a Kardashian and you didn’t know what to expect. But then she made you feel just involved immediately. She was very humble and like really quiet but just sweet."

Her relationship with Lanway could be rocky, though. She called the police on him at least three times in the final year of her life, The Tennessean previously reported.

Lanway had a life full of tragedy

Lanway’s life was in many ways a tragic one. When he was a child, his father held him hostage at gunpoint for hours in his mother’s Clarksville apartment. A week later, his father stabbed his mother to death while he and his sister ran to a neighbor to get help. His father stabbed himself and another person in the apartment before fleeing from police.

Lanway later married and had a daughter, Madison Kay Lanway, who friends said was the light of his life. But she developed brain cancer, and she died by age 5.

“She died and that hurt him a lot. It just turned him into this pretty shy, timid guy, until we would all go to the bars and then he would have fun,” Lanway’s friend and former boss Brian Wolff said in December 2021. “He was just fun to be around. He went to the bars, but he was never any trouble. He just would make you laugh.”

Evan Mealins is the justice reporter for The Tennessean. Contact him at emealins@gannett.com or follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @EvanMealins.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Murder-for-hire verdict: Jury finds Erik Maund, codefendants guilty