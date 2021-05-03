Three found shot to death inside South Miami-Dade house after police standoff

Monique O. Madan
·1 min read

Two women were killed by a man who held them hostage and then turned the gun on himself on Sunday, according to Miami-Dade police.

The domestic violence unfolded around 5 p.m. inside a South-Miami Dade home near Southwest 129th Avenue and 191st Terrace.

Police said they were contacted after an injured man went to a neighbor’s house asking for help. He told them his son shot him at their residence, Miami-Dade police spokesman Angel Rodriguez said.

The department’s SWAT team responded as well as hostage negotiators.

“Officers responded to the residence and were not successful in establishing communication,” Rodriguez said.

“We can confirm it’s domestic in nature,” he told reporters at the scene.

Police found two women and the wounded man’s son dead inside. Police did not identify the victims or the shooter late Sunday.

This breaking news story will be updated.

Recommended Stories

  • Mecklenburg County manager: We’re investing in older parks and facilities

    As an organization focused on service and continuous improvement, the Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation (MCPR) Department recently contracted with an independent consultant to help prepare a new comprehensive master plan known as Meck Playbook. A major component of Meck Playbook was to execute a full assessment of our inventory of parks, nature preserves, indoor facilities and greenways. The results of this assessment, outlined in the April 20 edition of the Charlotte Observer, corroborate what department and county leadership were aware of — that many of the department’s older facilities need reinvestment.

  • 3 dead, dozens hurt after suspected smuggling boat capsizes off San Diego coast

    A suspected smuggling boat capsized on Sunday morning off the San Diego coast, breaking apart after it hit a reef near the Cabrillo National Monument, officials said. At least three people on the boat died and 27 have been hospitalized with "varying degrees of injuries," Jose Ysea, a spokesperson for the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, told the Los Angeles Times. Lifeguards who spotted the boat and raced to help initially thought only one person was on board, the Times reports, but as the vessel — described as a 40-foot cabin cruiser — started to break apart, dozens of people emerged and began jumping into the water. "There were people in the water drowning, getting sucked out the rip current there, and there [were] people onshore," San Diego lifeguard Lt. Rick Romero said during a news conference. "We picked up about seven people in the water, two of them were facedown and drowned. ... The numbers kept on increasing." Over the last few years, drug and human smugglers have been increasingly using the Pacific Ocean as a way to get into the United States while avoiding land crossings. Read more at the Los Angeles Times. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about Giuliani's legal woesBiden's chief of staff maintains White House is serious about working with GOP on infrastructureWhat the Elon Musk backlash is really about

  • U.S. Senate 2022: Two North Carolina parties at war with themselves

    November may determine who controls the Senate, but the primaries will tell us more

  • Analysis: Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway faces headwinds as shareholders look to its future

    Some Berkshire Hathaway shareholders are grappling with how Warren Buffett's conglomerate will handle a thicket of post-pandemic challenges, including looming inflation, a dearth of acquisitions and demands for more environmental and social disclosures. Making money at Berkshire used to be like "shooting fish in a barrel, but that's gotten harder," Buffett's long-time business partner Charlie Munger said at the conglomerate's annual meeting on Saturday. Investors have long been happy to bet on Buffett outperforming markets, and many remain confident Berkshire's growth will pick up if the U.S. economy continues roaring back from its pandemic-induced slump.

  • Oregon GOP lawmaker charged with helping far-right protesters breach the state Capitol

    A few weeks before a mob forced its way into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 to disrupt or stop the formal tally of President Biden's electoral victory, a group of far-right protesters breached the Oregon Capitol in Salem. And State Rep. Mike Nearman (R) let them in, according to security footage obtained by The Oregonian and Oregon Public Broadcasting in January. Marion County District Attorney Paige Clarkson announced Friday that Nearman will face criminal charges for "unlawfully and knowingly" opening the door for rioters on Dec. 21 "with intent to obtain a benefit or to harm another." The surveillance video shows that Nearman, one of the most conservative members of the Oregon Legislature, exited the Capitol through a side door near where the far-right group had gathered to protest COVID-19 safety measures as the House was in session. Two protesters rushed in and waved in fellow demonstrators, and Nearman "promptly walked around the building and entered on the opposite side," OPB reports. State and Salem police arrived and managed to push out the rioters, who tried to fight their way back in, eventually forcing back police with bear mace. "Oregon State Police and Salem police contained the raucous crowd, some of whom were armed with guns, to a vestibule of the Capitol and ultimately removed them from the building," The Oregonian reports. At least five people involved in the breach and property damage were arrested, and "at least three people who participated in the Salem protest went on to participate in the attack on the U.S. Capitol," OBP reports. After the video's release, Nearman was stripped of all committee assignments, relieved of his building pass, billed $2,700 for damages, and urged to resign by Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek (D). Nearman, 57, has now been charged with two misdemeanors, for first-degree official misconduct and second-degree criminal trespass. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 11, and if he does not, a warrant will be issued for his arrest, court documents show. Kotek and House Majority Leader Barbara Smith (D) repeated their calls for his resignation Friday. Republicans in the Legislature have mostly kept silent on Nearman's conduct, but House Republican Leader Christine Drazan said in January that she will support the results of a criminal investigation. "State legislators are the voices of their community," Drazan told The Washington Post on Saturday. "They are not above the law." More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about Giuliani's legal woesBiden's chief of staff maintains White House is serious about working with GOP on infrastructureWhat the Elon Musk backlash is really about

  • A Black man who was enslaved by his white boss for 5 years should be given $546,000 in compensation, a court ruled.

    In 2019, Bobby Paul Edwards was sentenced to 10 years for coercing John Christopher Smith into 100 hours a week of unpaid labor for five years.

  • Florida middle school killer dies in prison at 31

    The teenage killer who lured a friend into a bathroom stall at their suburban Miami middle school 17 years ago and cut his throat has died in prison. Florida Department of Corrections online records show Michael Hernandez, 31, died Thursday. No cause of death was released, but WFOR-TV said Hernandez was seen on video collapsing, and no foul play is suspected.

  • Backlash after China Weibo post mocks India Covid crisis

    The post, by an account linked to the Chinese Communist Party, is deleted after sparking outrage.

  • Mila Kunis warned Ashton Kutcher against investing in Uber and Bitcoin

    Mila Kunis admitted on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" that she's "not the right person to ask" when it comes to investing opportunities.

  • Jessica Simpson says men were once told they would 'never be respected' if they dated her

    Jessica Simpson told "The Drew Barrymore Show" about past relationships, secret ex-boyfriends, and criticism over her body.

  • Celebrity chef Guy Fieri says Jeff Bezos didn't donate to his COVID-19 restaurant worker relief fund

    Guy Fieri's COVID-19 emergency relief fund raised more than $25 million for out-of-work food workers, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

  • Why African countries back China against the West on human rights

    Countries on the African continent need to consider the financial cost of upsetting a powerful ally.

  • Instagram mother charged after falsely accusing Latino couple of trying to snatch her kids

    ‘There absolutely need to be consequences for attention-seeking “influencers” that make up drama for likes and views on social media,’ says family member of accused couple

  • News outlets including the Washington Post have retracted or amended reports claiming the FBI warned Giuliani he was the target of a Russian influence operation

    It was reported that Giuliani was warned Putin's Russia was using him to spread falsehoods, but several outlets have now walked back the claim.

  • Astronauts have been enjoying a fresh supply of vegetables to keep them healthy in space. Two NASA scientists explain how the crop-growing experiments worked.

    Insider spoke to two NASA scientists who worked on the crop-production experiments to learn more about how they aim to keep crew members healthy.

  • Cindy McCain, widow of Arizona senator John McCain, calls pro-Trump ‘audit’ of 2020 results in her state ‘ludicrous’

    ‘Look, the election is over. Biden won,’ says critic of former president

  • Lebanon detains 2 suspected of drug smuggling to Saudi

    Lebanese authorities have arrested two brothers suspected of smuggling drugs in pomegranate shipments to Saudi Arabia, leading the kingdom to ban Lebanese fruits and vegetables, the outgoing interior minister said Sunday. Mohamed Fehmi told local MTV television station during a tour to the Lebanon-Syria border that Interpol is also following a third suspect. In late April, Saudi Arabia announced it had seized over 5 million pills of the amphetamine Captagon hidden in a shipment of pomegranates coming from Lebanon.

  • The girl in the Kent State photo: She was only 14. Here’s how her life turned out

    In 1970, an image of a dead protester immediately became iconic. But what happened to the 14-year-old kneeling next to him?

  • Beijing’s ‘Little Blue Men’ spread across South China Sea as Britain sends strike group

    As she picked up a camera lens to zoom in on two specks on the horizon that were racing across the South China Sea towards her boat, Philippine journalist Chiara Zambrano froze in shock. The wave-piercing hulls and distinctive blue camouflage of China’s Houbei Type 22 missile-armed fast attack crafts were clearly visible. “I thought ‘what the heck?’ There was no mistaking it,” she told The Telegraph. Ms Zambrano and her filming crew were aboard a Philippine fishing boat in early April to work on an investigation about the impact on the local population of China’s militarisation of the reefs, atolls and waters off the Philippines' coast. China is beefing up its presence in the strategic South China Sea, raising fears it is working to seize control of access to crucial global shipping routes in international waters.

  • Fox host Maria Bartiromo says China is secretly sending doctors and engineers over the US-Mexico border

    ‘You have to ask, why the CCP is sending these people through the border ... What are they doing when they get here?’