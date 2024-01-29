Three in four burglaries unsolved in England and Wales last year

The Liberal Democrats, who compiled the data, have accused Conservatives of overseeing a 'burglar bailout' - WITTHAYA PRASONGSIN/MOMENT RF

More than 200,000 burglaries went unsolved in England and Wales last year, the latest data has shown.

Three in four of all break-ins went unsolved in the year to September 2023, with only 6 per cent resulting in a suspect being charged.

The total number of unsolved burglaries stood at 213,814 – a rise of 4 per cent compared to the previous year – with an average of 586 a day.

The Government has been accused of overseeing a “burglar bailout” by the Liberal Democrats, who compiled the data.

It emerged last month that more than half of police forces are failing to investigate crime properly, with 22 forces judged to be “inadequate” or “requiring improvement” for investigating crime by inspectors.

South Yorkshire was found to be the worst performing police force for burglary investigations, with 84 per cent going unsolved last year.

Surrey Police were the second-worst performer, with 82 per cent of burglaries going unsolved.

The Liberal Democrats have criticised the Government for leaving local forces overstretched and unable to focus on front line crime.

Since 2015, 4,500 Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) have been taken off the streets, with just 12 per cent of officers currently assigned to neighbourhood policing teams.

Labour have pledged to put 13,000 neighbourhood police officers and PCSOs back on the streets should they get into power, who would patrol anti-social behaviour hotspots.

The total number of PCSOs fell by over 600 last year alone, in a 7 per cent cut to the force, and fewer than half of the full-time officers on the streets in 2010 remain.

The Liberal Democrats have also called for the Government to commit to a new “burglary response guarantee” which would see all domestic burglaries attended by police and properly investigated.

Labour have pledged to put 13,000 neighbourhood police officers and PCSOs back on the streets - DAN KITWOOD/GETTY IMAGES EUROPE

Alistair Carmichael, the party’s home affairs spokesman, said: “Up and down the country, too many people feel unsafe in their own home. With the vast majority of burglaries still going unsolved, it’s hard to blame them.

“Time and again, this Conservative Government has failed to deliver the absolute basics of tackling crime.

“Enough is enough. The Home Secretary must implement our burglary response guarantee, so that every burglary is responded to, and bring an end to this shameful burglar bailout.”

National policing guidance released last year said that officers should prioritise attending the scene of a domestic burglary within an hour of it being reported.

A spokesman for the National Police Chiefs’ Council said that they recognised “how invasive and traumatic it is to have your home invaded”.

They added: “We will always prioritise attending home burglaries and providing support to those victims who may be particularly vulnerable, such as the isolated elderly.”

They said that police “will continue to prioritise preventing burglaries, targeting repeat offenders and organised crime groups and solving as many burglaries as we can.”

The Home Office has been contacted for comment.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.