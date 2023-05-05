Three of four employees discharged after gas leak at Marathon's Los Angeles refinery

(Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp on Friday said three of the four employees who were hospitalized after exposure to a release at its refinery in Wilmington, California had been discharged.

The fourth employee was in stable condition and remained under observation overnight, the company said, adding it was investigating the cause of the gas leak on Thursday.

The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) said on Thursday the reported leak of butane and hydrogen sulfide gases had been shut down and the risk of hazardous materials mitigated.

Marathon's Los Angeles refinery includes the Wilmington and Carson refining units that have a joint capacity of 363,000 barrels per day.

The Los Angeles plant manufactures California Air Resources Board (CARB) gasoline and CARB diesel, conventional gasoline, distillates, petroleum coke, anode-grade coke, chemical-grade propylene, fuel-grade coke, heavy fuel oil and propane, according to the refinery website.

