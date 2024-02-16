Three of four men arrested in Charlevoix County sex sting operations have made plea deals

CHARLEVOIX — Three out of the four men arrested this summer for child sexual abuse activity in a sting operation led by the Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Department have made plea deals with the Charlevoix Prosecuting Attorney's office while one is still being evaluated for psychiatric competency.

Originally maintaining a plea of not-guilty and represented by publicly appointed attorney Mike Corcoran, Jeff Skeel, 53, of Charlevoix was scheduled for trial on Jan. 29. However, he agreed to plead guilty to one felony count of child sexual abuse activity on Jan. 24. Now facing a maximum penalty up to 20 years, he will be sentenced in front of visiting 90th Circuit Court Judge Charles Hamlyn in the Charlevoix Circuit Court at 3:30 p.m. on March 4.

James Kaczmarek, 33, of Boyne Falls pled guilty on Sept. 22, 2023 in front of Judge Roy Hayes to one count of distributing child sexually abusive activity. He faced up to seven years in prison, however, on Jan. 5 was sentenced to 30 days in the Charlevoix County Jail.

Both Skeel and Kaczmarek were arrested in June 2023 for communicating with and arranging a meeting for the purposes of sexual activity with a law enforcement officer posing as a 15-year-old girl.

Skeel was apprehended after attempting to enter a Charlevoix hotel room where he thought he was going to receive oral sex for $100. Kaczmarek solicited explicit photographs of the "15-year-old" and sent photographs of his own face and genitals along with messages about intended sexual intercourse.

Both men made contact with the undercover sergeant electronically — Skeel through skipthegames.com, a website known to be "frequented by prostitutes and individuals seeking prostitutes," and Kaczmarek through an internet application called Kik.

Mexican citizen Juan Carlos Gomez-Hernandez, 27, and Charlevoix resident Grant Newcomb, 35, were arrested in July last year under similar circumstances as part of the second phase of the sheriff's undercover sting operation.

Gomez-Hernandez had an electronic conversation initiated through skipthegames.com where he made an agreement to meet a "15-year-old girl" at his house for sexual acts. Newcomb made contact with the undercover sergeant via Grindr and was arrested when he knocked on a hotel room door at the Charlevoix Inn and Suites.

Via a translator in Judge Hayes' courtroom on Sept. 21, 2023, Gomez-Hernandez, who had been unable to post bail, entered a guilty plea for attempted criminal sexual conduct in the third degree. He faced up to five years, but on Nov. 21 was sentenced to 123 days and deported soon after with time served.

Newcomb has still not been bound over to Circuit Court and has not entered a plea yet. Upon orders last fall from District Court Judge Angela Lasher, he has been held for evaluation at the Center for Forensic Psychiatry in order to determine his competency to stand trial. The evaluation is meant to determine whether Newcomb would be able to understand the nature and the object of the court proceedings and assist his lawyer in his own defense, according to Charlevoix County Prosecuting Attorney Kit Tholen.

If he is found incompetent, he will be petitioned for treatment at a psychiatric facility with a plan to to restore competency. If he is unable to reach competency, Newcomb would remain in the facility, according to Tholen.

