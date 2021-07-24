Three fugitives arrested by Cobb sheriff's office Friday

Jul. 24—A man wanted in Cobb County for cruelty to children, among other charges, was one of three fugitives arrested Friday by the fugitive unit of the Cobb County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force.

According to the sheriff's office, in Coweta County members of the fugitive unit and U.S. Marshals arrested Christopher Bussey, wanted by Cobb authorities on charges of aggravated assault strangulation and cruelty to children.

In Cobb, they also arrested Wilson Brown, wanted in Florida for armed robbery, and Jabarri Lang, wanted in Newton County for murder. Brown is being held at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center, where he is awaiting extradition to Florida, and Lang has been taken to Newton, the sheriff's office said in a Friday evening news release.

"Today was a good day in crime fighting for the men and women of the Cobb County Sheriff's Office," Cobb Sheriff Craig Owens said in a prepared statement. "I'm proud of our Fugitive Unit, investigators, radio operators, and the many people who worked behind the scenes to diligently track down and arrest these dangerous criminals."