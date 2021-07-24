Three fugitives arrested by Cobb sheriff's office Friday

Marietta Daily Journal, Ga.
·1 min read

Jul. 24—A man wanted in Cobb County for cruelty to children, among other charges, was one of three fugitives arrested Friday by the fugitive unit of the Cobb County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force.

According to the sheriff's office, in Coweta County members of the fugitive unit and U.S. Marshals arrested Christopher Bussey, wanted by Cobb authorities on charges of aggravated assault strangulation and cruelty to children.

In Cobb, they also arrested Wilson Brown, wanted in Florida for armed robbery, and Jabarri Lang, wanted in Newton County for murder. Brown is being held at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center, where he is awaiting extradition to Florida, and Lang has been taken to Newton, the sheriff's office said in a Friday evening news release.

"Today was a good day in crime fighting for the men and women of the Cobb County Sheriff's Office," Cobb Sheriff Craig Owens said in a prepared statement. "I'm proud of our Fugitive Unit, investigators, radio operators, and the many people who worked behind the scenes to diligently track down and arrest these dangerous criminals."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Burn victim's $1.7M medical bill from military hospital is waived

    After members of Congress responded to a "CBS This Morning" report on Alexis Hernandez's debt, military officials have waived the bill.

  • Man jailed for failing to disclose HIV status to partners

    Local police believe that there may be additional victims in other states as Gentry Burns travelled ‘extensively’ along the East Coast of the US

  • Guilty pleas for men who took photos at Pelosi's office on Jan. 6

    Two Ohio men face up to six months in prison after pleading guilty on Friday to disorderly conduct during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, where one photographed the other in the offices of House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Derek Jancart, 39, of Canal Winchester, Ohio, and fellow Ohioan Erik Rau, 28, are at least the 20th and 21st persons to plead guilty to criminal charges stemming from the Jan. 6 attack, when thousands of supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the building in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election. Trump falsely claims he lost the election because of widespread electoral fraud.

  • Chef looks to rectify broken promise of '40 acres and a mule' by raising money to buy land to help Black farmers

    In June last year, the chef Adrian Lipscombe launched the “40 Acres & a Mule Project,” a reference to the broken promise of reparations for American slaves after the Civil War, with the goal of buying 40 acres of land for Black farmers. In just five months of fundraising, she was able to purchase 38 acres of land in Helena, S.C., and a year later, Lipscombe plans to buy more land and to turn her dream of “preserving the legacy of Black farmers and the legacy of Black food ways” into a reality.

  • Couple robbed while unloading from trip, HPD says

    CAUGHT ON CAMERA: The noise of the gunman racking the slide of his pistol got one victim's attention, all happening in broad daylight.

  • Group of NYC suspects seen beating 61-year-old woman with kitchen pot and stealing her walker: Video

    The New York City Police Department is looking for suspects seen beating a 61-year-old woman with a kitchen pot before making off with several of her personal items, including her walker.

  • ‘Shocked and horrified’: Missouri Circle of Hope owners out on bond after COVID claim

    “The sheriff cannot find any place to house the defendant,” court records said. “Court sets bond at $10,000 with GPS monitoring.”

  • Ranger: 3 charged in 4 Texas killings planned to steal gun

    Three men charged in the fatal shooting of four people at a home in East Texas this week met up with one of the victims under the pretense of buying a gun from him but planned to steal it, authorities allege. Jesse Pawlowski, 20, Billy Phillips, 37, and Dylan Welch, 21, have been charged with capital murder in killings near New Summerfield, a small community about 125 miles (200 kilometers) southeast of Dallas. A Texas Ranger said in court filings that 18-year-old John Clinton thought he was selling a gun Monday night but was shot and killed in the driveway.

  • The anti-Florida man voiced his opinion at a gas station. Now, he’s got a felony rap

    Alex Lasnik, a Cape Coral Floridian, apparently doesn’t like the current state of affairs in his state, and he isn’t shy about expressing his opinions.

  • 25-year-old woman arrested after 4 Asian victims assaulted

    A 25-year-old woman is under arrest and facing hate crime charges for allegedly assaulting four Asian victims.

  • ‘Football Argument’ Ends in Killing at Iconic Philly Cheesesteak Spot Pat’s King of Steaks

    Wikimedia Commons/Jason Knauer/Steve Keeley/FOX 29A Philadelphia Eagles fan allegedly shot and killed a New York Giants supporter as they were waiting in line at iconic Philadelphia cheesesteak joint Pat’s King of Steaks early Thursday morning.The two men got into a heated argument about football around 1 a.m., according to the store’s manager. As the quarrel intensified, it got physical and one man, wearing an Eagles jersey, pulled out a gun and shot the other before fleeing in a van, The Phila

  • Illinois police release dashcam footage after three suspects indicted for strangling officer during traffic stop

    An Illinois police department released dashcam footage this week that purported to show three suspects, who have been indicted on attempted murder charges, beating and strangling an officer during a traffic stop last month.

  • My Rapist Got A 406-Year Prison Term. Here's What Happened When He Was Up For Parole.

    "The 'ski mask rapist' terrorized at least 25 women. The deputy DA called him 'arguably the most vicious and horrific serial rapist' in the county’s history."

  • Homeowners Screamed at Good Samaritan to Get Off Their Lawn as He Helped Save Neighbor's Life: Cops

    According to Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, as a local hero rushed to help a man from his neighborhood who was having a seizure, he was told to 'get the man out of here, have him die somewhere else'

  • Indian court extends custody of businessman in porn film case

    An Indian court on Friday extended the custody of Raj Kundra, a businessman married to popular Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, police said, in a pornography case that has stunned the country's film industry. Mumbai police on Monday arrested Kundra in a case related to the production of pornographic films by his company, and on Friday, he appeared before the court for his bail hearing. The court ordered Kundra into police custody until July 27, S Chaitanya, Mumbai police spokesman, told Reuters.

  • Raj Kundra: Indian millionaire embroiled in porn scandal

    Raj Kundra, husband of Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty, has been accused of running a porn production ring.

  • Michigan man arrested after kidnapped girl, 5, yells for help: ‘Monster is back’

    The neighbor and babysitter of a five-year-old girl is being credited as a hero after calling Detroit police when she […] The post Michigan man arrested after kidnapped girl, 5, yells for help: ‘Monster is back’ appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Husky seen running after car when he’s abandoned is saved – and Texas man is arrested

    “When I saw the video and I saw him run after the car, it just made my heart feel like broken. But now that ​he’s here and ​he’s running around and he’s happy, I feel very happy and excited.”

  • Philadelphia officer shown deleting cellphone video of arrest charged with tampering

    A Philadelphia officer who appeared to delete video footage of an arrest from a suspect’s cell phone has been apprehended […] The post Philadelphia officer shown deleting cellphone video of arrest charged with tampering appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Former salesman pleads guilty to role in doping racehorses

    A former sales representative for a Kentucky company that marketed a performance-enhancing drug used with racehorses pleaded guilty Friday to a criminal charge stemming from what federal prosecutors in New York called a "widespread, corrupt" doping scheme. Michael Kegley conspired with trainers, veterinarians and others to make misbranded drugs, secretly administer them to racehorses and cheat bettors in the $100 billion global racehorse industry, prosecutors said. According to the indictment, Kegley marketed SGF-1000, the same adulterated and misbranded performance-enhancing drug that Maximum Security was given when he briefly placed first in the 2019 Kentucky Derby before being disqualified for interference.