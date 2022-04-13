Three fugitives wanted for stealing $500,000 worth of valuables at New York coin show

Three individuals are wanted in Long Island, New York, for stealing $500,000 worth of cash, collectible coins and gold bars at a local coin show on Sunday.



The trio, described by police as an Asian man, an Asian woman and a male getaway driver, are accused of stealing from a vendor at the Melville Coin, Stamp and Collectible Show, which took place on Broadhollow Road.









Featured Image Via Suffolk County Police Department



The vendor, whose identity has not been disclosed, reportedly asked another vendor to look after his items at around 2 p.m. while he went to the restroom.



Suffolk County police said the second vendor was distracted by the woman while her male companion grabbed the absent vendor’s box containing his valuables.









Witnesses said the pair then fled from the venue in a black SUV — likely a Nissan Rogue — driven by a second male accomplice, heading north on Route 110.



The victim said he has sold at the event for years with no incidents.



“I think it's very sad it's come to this situation that people do things like that,” he told News 12.



The investigation into the theft is ongoing.



Anyone with information is urged to contact Suffolk County Police Second Squad Detectives at (631) 854-8252 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.







Featured Image Via Suffolk County Police Department





Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Who is Harnaaz Sandhu? What the world didn't hear about Miss Universe 2021

Gymnast Yul Moldauer praised by community for representation after qualifying for Tokyo Olympics

BLM Protesters Take Notes From Hong Kong Demonstrations to Respond to Police

Iowa Professor Arrested After Husband Found Ziptied and Gagged to Death