Three gang members sentenced to life in prison for murder of Augusta father in 2020

The Augusta District Attorney's Office Violent Crimes and Gang Unit recently announced that three men were convicted in the 2020 murder of an Augusta father.

Kenneth Green Jr., 33; Kendrick Green, 18; and, Torjae Tanksley, 19, all of Augusta, were found guilty of murdering 27-year-old Donnell Graham on March 10, 2020.

Green Jr. was sentenced to life in prison without parole, plus 25 years. Green and Tanksley were sentenced to life in prison without parole, plus five years.

After the verdict and before sentencing, Green displayed gang signs and had to be forcibly removed from the courtroom, according to the DA's office. During the trial, Tanksley was seen laughing as evidence came out about the killing.

Graham was shot and killed on March 10, 2020 as he left work at the Popeye's in Daniel Village.

At the time of the murder, Green Jr. had recently been released from prison by the parole board and did not like that Graham had a baby with his child's mother, according to a news release from the DA's office.

Being a member of the local Bloods gang, Green Jr. recruited younger gang members Green and Tanksley to assist in his plan to murder Donnell Graham, according to the release.

"Donnell’s daughter has to grow up knowing that her brother's father killed her father," said Assistant District Attorney William Hammond of the Special Victims Unit.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Three gang members sentenced to life in prison for 2020 Augusta murder