These three Georgia hospitals have some of the busiest ERs in the nation, ranking says

Three Georgia hospitals reported some of the highest emergency room visits in 2022.

Becker's Hospital Review, a medical trade industry magazine, compiled a list of 52 hospitals, based on self-reported data, with the most emergency department visits over a 12-month course, some based on a calendar yer and others based on a fiscal year.

Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta ranked No. 9 with having 135,000 visits over the year, which equates to about 370 ER visitors per day. Grady Memorial Hospital is the only Atlanta-area Level I trauma center, meaning it "is capable of providing total care for every aspect of injury – from prevention through rehabilitation," according to the American Trauma Society.

In Marietta, Wellstar Kennestone Hospital is ranked No. 21 for having 116, 857 visits, which equals an average of 320 visits per day. Wellstar Kennestone Hospital is a Level II trauma center.

And in Lawrenceville, Northside Hospital Gwinnett is ranked No. 49 for having 89,148 visits, averaging 244 visits per day.

The number of emergency department visits listed are those seen by the single facility and entire health systems.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Busiest ER departments in Georgia: 3 hospitals rank high for 2022