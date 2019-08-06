Three Gorges Has Nothing on China-Backed Dam to Power Africa

(Bloomberg) -- A dream of building the world’s biggest hydroelectric project in the heart of Africa may be inching closer to reality.

For decades, plans have been made and discarded to construct a series of hydroelectric power stations on Africa’s second-longest river that would generate almost twice the power of the Three Gorges Dam in China, the world’s largest. If completed, a Grand Inga Dam could go a long way to addressing one of the most debilitating obstacles to development across Africa from Nigeria to South Africa: electricity shortages.

“There’s not a single place in the world where you find such a concentration of hydropower as here,” Omer Kawende, an engineer with the national electricity company, said as he stood on a bridge at the site where swallows swooped under a misty sky. “This is absolutely exceptional.”

The problem? It’s in Congo.

A country two-thirds the size of Western Europe, Congo is one of the most difficult places on earth to get anything done. It’s ranked 184th out of 190 countries in the World Bank’s latest Doing Business report and regularly tops Transparency International’s index of most corrupt nations. It’s been brought to its knees by dictatorship, rebellions, and head-splitting bureaucracy since the end of Belgian colonial rule in 1960.

Investors On Board

Late last year there was a sudden burst of activity around Grand Inga. Then-President Joseph Kabila signed an accord in October with two groups of Chinese and Spanish investors, who committed to funding technical studies before building and running an 11,050-megawatt facility called Inga III at a cost of $14 billion. The consortia, which include AEE Power Holdings SL and China Three Gorges Corp., also pledged to attract lenders and find buyers of the electricity elsewhere in Africa.

That could be news of revolutionary import to Congo’s 80 million people, who make do with about 1,500 megawatts, about as much as typically needed for a city of 1 million in industrialized nations. Grand Inga could single-handedly generate more than 40,000 megawatts upon completion.

For now though, outages are a near-daily occurrence in the capital, Kinshasa, and in huge swathes of the country there’s no power at all. About 19% of Congolese have access to electricity, the lowest percentage among African countries after Burundi, according to the World Bank.

Poor Maintenance

Two dams built on the same stretch of the Congo River more than three decades ago, Inga I and Inga II, still provide most of the nation’s power but have often run below capacity due to poor maintenance, while rehabilitation has proved slow and costly.

“Every day the electricity comes and goes -- it’s a bit like living in the village,” said Yannick Tshiamala, a 33-year-old university graduate who helps his father run a barbershop and a car-repair business on an unpaved street in Kinshasa. “If you wake up in the morning without electricity, you have to figure out where to charge your phone and where to iron your clothes.”

All eyes are now on Kabila’s successor, Felix Tshisekedi, who’s vowed to connect half of the population to the national grid over the next decade. Inga III, his advisers say, is one of his priorities -- even though Tshisekedi hasn’t confirmed he’ll stick with the Spanish and Chinese consortia, which have yet to be awarded a concession contract.

“We’re going at cruising speed,” said Michel Eboma, Tshisekedi’s chief adviser for mines and energy. “The president has the general interest of the people at heart, and Inga III aims at improving the life of the population.”

China’s Approach

Much will depend on China’s attitude. While President Xi Jinping’s government supports the project, he’s increasingly working to ensure that his Belt and Road Initiative doesn’t leave poorer nations with unsustainable debt. The uncertainty surrounding China’s approach has caused dislocations in projects across Africa.

In Kenya, construction of a flagship railway from the coast to Uganda was halted after China withheld some $4.9 billion in funding. In Zimbabwe, a giant solar project hit a cash shortfall after China’s Export Import Bank backed out due to the government’s legacy debts. In Ethiopia though, Chinese contractors were hired earlier this year to accelerate work on the long-delayed Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, which had been mired for years in design and management conflicts.