Three Grand Forks County Correctional Center inmates charged in connection with food protests

Sep. 28—GRAND FORKS — Three inmates at the Grand Forks County Correctional Center have been charged with engaging in a Wednesday, Sept. 20, riot related to food access at the facility.

More criminal cases are pending, Grand Forks County State Attorney Haley Wamstad told the Herald.

According to an affidavit in the case, law enforcement from the Grand Forks Police Department and Grand Forks County Sheriff's Office responded to a disturbance at the jail at 11:28 p.m.

Approximately 16 inmates were reportedly "rioting," refusing to lock down in their Pod 3A cells, the affidavit said. Correctional staff said inmates barricaded the Pod door, tied the dayroom door to the table using clothes and blankets and began to flood the Pod by clogging its toilets.

Inmates were using mop and broom handles as makeshift weapons, throwing items and banging on the windows and doors, staff said.

"We ain't locking down," and "Give us our commissary," inmates said, according to the affidavit.

Cameron Michael Lafriniere, 18, is accused of using his knee to strike a sheriff's deputy who was attempting to secure him, the affidavit said. On Friday, Sept. 22, he was charged with Class C felony simple assault on an officer and Class A misdemeanor physical obstruction of a government function. The felony charge has a maximum penalty of five years in prison and $10,000 in fines.

Lafriniere is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 23.

James John Mayerhofer, 43, and Alexander Clifford Haase, 24, were in the Pod at the time of the incident. They're both accused of failing to return to their cells and engaging in "tumultuous and violent conduct," the affidavit said.

On Wednesday, Sept. 27, both men were charged with Class A misdemeanor engaging in a riot, which has a maximum penalty of 360 days in prison and $3,000 in fines. They had initial appearances on Thursday morning, Sept. 28, and are scheduled for final dispositional conferences on Jan. 11.