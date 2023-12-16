Three Grand Forks County Correctional Center inmates plead guilty to protest-related crimes

Dec. 15—GRAND FORKS — One of the Grand Forks County Correctional Center inmates charged after a

September protest

pleaded guilty and was sentenced on Friday, Dec. 15.

Travis Lee Willson, 27, was accused of engaging in tumultuous and violent conduct by not locking down in his cell when instructed on the night of Sept. 20, according a probable cause statement filed in the case.

He was also accused of tying sheets to the door and table to prevent law enforcement from entering the room, and covering his face to conceal his identity while engaging in these crimes, documents said.

On Friday morning, Dec. 15, at the Grand Forks County Courthouse, Willson pleaded guilty to Class C felony inciting or leading a riot in a detention facility and Class A misdemeanor wearing a mask during the commission of a crime.

He was sentenced to three years in prison, first serving 120 days. This time will be served consecutively with time he is serving in other criminal cases.

Willson is not authorized to serve his time on electronic home monitoring, according to court documents.

Two other inmates, Logan Orion Riley and Steven Robert Keesling, pleaded guilty on Tuesday, Dec. 5.

Riley, 22, pleaded guilty to Class C felony inciting or leading a riot in a detention facility. He was sentenced to three years in prison, first serving 120 days. The time will be served consecutively with his other sentences.

Keesling, 29, pleaded guilty to Class C felony inciting or leading a riot in a detention facility and Class B misdemeanor criminal mischief. The criminal mischief charge was dismissed under a plea agreement.

He was sentenced to five years in prison, first serving 120 days. This is also a consecutive sentence. He was put on 18 months of supervised probation.

Neither Keesling nor Riley were given credit for time served, accprding to court documents, likely because the time went toward their initial cases.

Another alleged protester, 55-year-old Mitchell Dean Lajimodiere, waived his Dec. 15 preliminary hearing and pleaded not guilty to Class C felony inciting or leading a riot in a detention facility and Class A misdemeanor wearing a mask during the commission of a crime.

Lajimodiere's final dispositional conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on March 7.