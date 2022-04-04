Todd Morgan appearing with his attorneys David and Michael Rothenberg is Bob Morgan's son.

#MorganPleas

Three co-defendants accused of wide-ranging bank and mortgage fraud in the criminal case against prominent local developer Robert Morgan pleaded guilty to misdemeanors in federal court Monday morning. Robert Morgan’s son Todd, Frank Giacobbe and Michael Tremiti each pleaded guilty to misdemeanor bank larceny. They face maximum sentences of one year in prison, but under plea agreements, it’s possible all three could be sentenced to probation. Robert Morgan is now the only remaining defendant in the case, in which he is accused of securing hundreds of millions of dollars in bank loans through fraudulent loan applications.

#WhereToGetYourSecondBooster

Second booster shots against COVID are being offered at New York state mass vaccination sites, including one in Rochester, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Saturday. People 50 and older and others who are immunocompromised and have been boosted once are eligible. The state-run site here is the Rochester Educational Opportunity Center at 161 Chestnut St. downtown. Appointments should be made on the state’s website.

#ROCFlashback

In late 1977, just as “Saturday Night Fever” was about to take off at the box office, a disco called Club 747 opened on West Henrietta Road in Brighton. Patrons got “boarding passes” to enter through an airplane fuselage door. The club’s interior was configured just like a jumbo jet with lounge seats from actual aircraft lining either side. A disc jockey spun tunes from a sound booth in a cockpit, and big screens showed jets taking off and landing, complete with realistic, deafening jet-engine sound. Male employees dressed like pilots and female employees like stewardesses, as they were called at the time. Crazy.

See you next time.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Three guilty pleas