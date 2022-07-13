Update: Three gunmen still on the loose in daytime shooting death of Shaheim Carr in York

With one suspect in custody, York City Police are still looking for three other gunmen in the brazen murder of 27-year-old Shaheim Carr on July 6.

At a news conference Tuesday, police shared some details of Carr's killing and the arrest of suspect Jaquez Brown. But Brown's arrest warrant affidavit spells out in careful detail what police discovered in their investigation and how they quickly tracked him down.

Police said they obtained footage from nearly 30 cameras, and the affidavit shows that those cameras provided many details.

Looking from the breezeway between 338 and 340 W. Philadelphia St., in York, where responding officers found Shaheim Carr suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on July 6. Carr exited 340 W. Philadelphia St., at right, and started heading west to his parked car when he encountered gunfire from about 50 yards west down the street.

On the morning of July 6, the neighborhood around West Philadelphia and North Newberry streets was quiet with the exception of children laughing on the playground at the YMCA and the familiar roar of cars bustling down one of the city's busiest streets.

The corner is home to a small grocery store, a church, a barber shop, a coffee shop and many rowhomes.

Camera footage shows Carr stepping out of his home just after 11 a.m. As he walked toward his car, four men stepped out of a gold Ford Fusion parked across the street in front of a vacuum repair shop. All four started to shoot at Carr.

The driver took a few steps toward Carr while shooting, then got back in the vehicle. The other three kept shooting as they headed toward Carr.

Clutching a cell phone and a bag, Carr fell as he tried to escape into a breezeway connected to his home. The shooting continued as Carr stood up and ran into the breezeway, which is gated off at the back.

One of the men reloaded his gun before all three chased Carr into the breezeway. When they came out, one could be seen holding the cellphone and another had the bag. About five minutes after the shooting began, the men were driving away in the Ford Fusion. Police said nearly 100 shots had been fired. One neighbor said it sounded like machine gun fire.

Video showed that the driver wore a hood and dark clothing. The front passenger wore dark pants, Puma sneakers, a black sweatshirt with white markings on the left shoulder and chest, and a black Nike facemask. Another passenger wore a gray hooded sweatsuit, a black facemask, and a blue glove on his right hand. The last passenger wore a black Adidas tracksuit, black shoes, and a black hood.

Looking east from where the shooters parked before opening fire in the 300 block of W. Philadelphia St. July 6.

The getaway car had been reported stolen in May and, using surveillance footage, police tracked the car to the 600 block of Norway and East Maple streets 12 minutes after the shooting, according to the affidavit. Police also found video that showed one of the men, wearing a black Adidas tracksuit, exiting the Ford Fusion carrying a bag and walking to an apartment on the 600 block of Wheatlyn Drive in Spring Garden Township. Video from earlier that day showed the same man was seen being picked up at 9:44 a.m. by the gold Ford Fusion.

The car was found by police in Springettsbury Township at 11:30 p.m.

Police identified Brown, 26, as the man wearing the black Adidas tracksuit based on a photo posted on social media of him wearing the same tracksuit following his release from prison in February.

At the age of 15, Brown had shot and killed Anthony “Tony” Wasilewski, a 19-year-old from Kingston, Pennsylvania. He claimed he acted in self-defense, but he was convicted and sentenced to 50 years to life in prison. Brown won an appeal and in February was found not guilty at a second trial.

Police knew Brown had a relationship with Stephanie Munoz and determined she lived on Wheatlyn Drive based on addresses she listed on everything from Brown's visitor's list at York County Prison to her conceal carry permit, applications to purchase two firearms, and a fishing license.

On July 8, police saw Brown get out of Munoz's 2007 Acura, enter the apartment, and sit on the porch while holding a gun, according to the affidavit.

Police arrested him there and found six firearms, including two custom-made guns without serial numbers, known as ghost guns; several high-capacity magazines; a safe containing more than $100,000 in cash; and two bulletproof vests.

Anyone with information about any shootings in York is asked to:

Submit a tip through the CRIMEWATCH App or at www.yorkcitypolice.com. Click on submit a tip and fill out the available boxes.

Email Detective Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org.

Call the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204.

Call the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

Katia Parks covers public safety issues for the York Daily Record. Please feel free to reach her at KParks@ydr.com. Follow her on Facebook (@Katia Parks), Twitter (@parksphoto), and Instagram (@katia.l.parks).

