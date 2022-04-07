Three guns missing after case falls out of truck belonging to Riverside County sheriff's sergeant

A Riverside County Sheriff's Department sergeant lost three guns after a gun case fell from his truck while he was driving to work Wednesday morning.

The sergeant, who the department declined to identify, is said to have placed five of his firearms into a gun case and put them into the bed of his truck before driving to work at the Ben Clark Training Center in Riverside around 6 a.m., Wednesday, according to a department news release.

While on his commute, another driver notified him that his tailgate was down and he found the case was missing. A California Highway Patrol spokesperson told The Desert Sun that the department was notified of the missing guns early Wednesday, but ultimately the sheriff's department took over the investigation.

Deputies found the case and two handguns in multiple pieces and completely destroyed in the area of the Ramona Expressway and Warren Road in San Jacinto, according to the release.

The deputies used a metal detector and a K9 in an attempt to locate the three missing handguns, but they were not found. They were entered into a national database for missing firearms. the department reported.

"At this time, it is unclear how the truck's tailgate was opened and how the case fell from the truck," Sergeant Brandi Swan, a department spokesperson, wrote Wednesday.

