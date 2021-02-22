Three guns, three arrests, six bullet holes after shots fired along I-4

Dennis Joyce, Tampa Bay Times

LAKELAND — Three men in a speeding car fired shots at another vehicle as they passed it Saturday afternoon on Interstate 4 at Branch Forbes Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

No one was injured. Troopers stopped and arrested the three soon afterward at the I-4 Polk County Rest Area, about 30 miles east of the shooting scene. At least one of the guns had been stolen. Each man told troopers he had fired in self-defense.

The incident began about 3:35 p.m. as a man driving east in a Jeep Cherokee noticed an Infiniti Q50 coming up quickly behind him and nearly hitting the rear of his vehicle. The Infiniti passed him on the right, slowed, and the three men inside fired handguns, he told the Highway Patrol.

The Infiniti drove off and the victim followed until his Cherokee became disabled near the Polk County line. Six bullets had struck the car.

Another witness continued trailing the Infiniti on I-4 and troopers picked up the pursuit at State Road 33 in Lakeland. They stopped and arrested the three men at the rest area. Troopers found three handguns in the trunk of the car.

The driver, Jaquayne Deandre Davis, 24, of Orlando, and passenger Jahnoy Christovar Palmer, 21, of Tampa, face felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, firing a weapon from a moving vehicle and firing a weapon into a vehicle, as well as the misdemeanor charge of improper exhibition of a firearm.

Davis and Palmer told troopers they feared for their lives but gave different reasons, according to arrest reports. Davis said he heard shots fired, Palmer said they were nearly run off the road.

Davis said he fired once or twice, Palmer said he fired three times. The two men were being held at the Hillsborough County jail, Davis with no bail set and Palmer on $17,500 bail.

Passenger Nasir Markese Hanton, 23, of Tampa, faces a felony charge of grand theft of a firearm. The handgun he used had been reported stolen to Tampa police. Hanton said he got it from a cousin.

Hanton said he, too, fired the handgun, according to arrest reports, but he faced no charges of discharging a weapon. He was booked into the Polk County jail and released on $1,000 bail.

The Highway Patrol did not identify the Cherokee driver because of its interpretation of Marsy’s Law, a voter-approved amendment to the state Constitution that was meant to protect crime victims but that deprives the public of information long available under Florida’s public records law.

Recommended Stories

  • At least 3 people are dead after a shooting broke out at a Louisiana gun range, police say

    A man got into an argument with an employee who told him his gun should not be loaded until he got inside the range, police said.

  • Leftover party balloons? Use one to make a DIY stress ball

    Turn your old balloons into something even better.

  • Measuring Africa’s Data Gap: The cost of not counting the dead

    Just eight countries in Africa have adequate death registration systems, a BBC investigation finds.

  • Biden tweaks Paycheck Protection Program to better target the nation's smallest businesses

    Administration officials say changes to the Paycheck Protection Program will allow more money to be directed to small businesses that need it most.

  • Lancaster man dies after shooting outside Fort Mill gas station; police seek suspect

    The suspect should be considered “armed and dangerous,” police said.

  • Black Walmart worker arrested after being stopped for walking in the snow in Texas

    Rodney Reese says that since George Floyd killing, he gets nervous when interacting with law enforcement officials

  • Libyan interior minister survives attack on motorcade

    The interior minister of Libya’s U.N.-backed government survived an ambush by gunmen on his motorcade on Sunday, a brazen attack highlighting the towering challenges that remain for the newly appointed government that is trying to unite the country before elections late this year. Armed men opened fire at Fathi Bashagha’s motorcade on a highway in Tripoli, wounding at least one of his guards, said Amin al-Hashmi, a spokesman for the Tripoli-based Health Ministry. The Interior Ministry said in a statement that Bashagha was was returning to his residence in the Janzour neighborhood when armed men in an armored vehicle opened fire on his convoy.

  • How the different stages of the lockdown roadmap will likely appear

    Boris Johnson will soon finally outline his long-awaited “road map” for reopening the country after the latest Covid-19 lockdown. The line the Prime Minister and his Cabinet have been using repeatedly to describe what is coming is “cautious but irreversible”. Anyone hoping for a “big bang” reopening should think again, with Number 10 believing that a gradual easing of restrictions is the best course of action. Why? Because of that second word “irreversible”. Mr Johnson is determined to make sure this lockdown forced by Covid-19 is the last. As such, he has designed a roadmap that goes in four stages. They are roughly expected to match the months to come: March, April, May, June. At each stage four different “tests” will need to be passed, reflecting the view in Government that “data not dates” is the guiding principle. No specific figure will be placed on those metrics, giving the Government a degree of wiggle room. Each of the four stages in the roadmap will have an “earliest” date attached to them, giving people a sense of what is coming while accepting slippage is possible if the data gets worse. Exactly what is contained in each stage remains unclear, with Government sources remaining coy about those later in the calendar. Boris Johnson's roadmap out of England's lockdown - live updates This is The Telegraph’s understanding of what each stage contains. Stage 1, Part 1: Mar 8 All schools in England open, both primary and secondary. It is the news that parents across the country will cheer and reflects Mr Johnson deliberately prioritising that issue. There remains an element of doubt about whether all children will be back in school on that date, however, due to question marks around return arrangements. There is a hope that every child will be tested for coronavirus before they return. But some schools could stagger classes so there are not massive queues on day one. Government sources say schools have been given a fortnight’s notice so complexities like this can be worked out, with more clarity on this point likely to emerge in the next two weeks. School sport will also be back from Mar 8. This means that children are finally allowed to have PE lessons, play for their school football teams and go to after-school activities. It is understood there is no requirement for sports at school to be only outside, meaning that swimming lessons or classes in sports halls will theoretically be allowed. Such decisions are likely to be taken at a school level, meaning what happens will vary locally. Mar 8 is also the date that care home residents will also be allowed a single visitor, meaning a son or daughter can finally go and see a parent in care. Each care home resident will have to specify a single person to be their designated visitor. That person will have to get a Covid-19 test before entering and wear personal protective equipment. They can meet inside. Close contact will remain barred but holding hands will be allowed. The designated visitor will also be allowed to make repeat trips, meaning it is not a one-off. One other key change is happening to current rules that say one-on-one exercise outdoors is allowed. This will be loosened a little. From Mar 8, people will be able to meet in public spaces one-on-one to socialise, for example sitting on a park bench with a coffee or having a picnic. But only two people are allowed to do this, not groups. Stage 1, Part 2: Mar 29 A big moment in the reopening roadmap. For so long people have been told to ‘stay at home’, with only a number of exemptions (such as exercise or essential trips) in place. This is due to change on Mar 29. The blanket ‘stay at home’ rule will be removed, with the number of things that people are allowed to leave their home to do expanding. Firstly, group outside meetings will be allowed. The ‘rule of six’, which allowed six people from up to six different households to gather outside, will return. Also, two households will be allowed to meet outside. This was added because it means two families, who together may be more than six people, will be allowed to gather outside. What it means in practice is that groups of friends will be able to meet in parks, for example, and two families will be able to catch up in a back garden. The second big change is about organised sport. From Mar 29, all outdoor sports facilities, such as tennis courts, football pitches and basketball courts, will be allowed to open. Both adults and children will be free to play outdoor sports. That applies to team sports and not just ones where social distancing is possible such as golf. Indoor sports will remain off the table, except in school. It is possible there could be advice urging team sports to minimise contact, for example touch rugby rather than rugby union. There is also a third major change. Guidance for people to stay in their local area will be removed. It is understood no strict rules about how far you can move about will replace it. That likely means a family could drive a couple of hours to see a relative outside, such as having a picnic or going for a walk, and drive back that day without breaking the rules. Meeting indoors will still be banned at this stage, meaning no overnight stays. Critically, the removal of the ‘stay at home’ order will not mean people are encouraged to return to work. It is likely people will be urged to work from home if possible well into the summer. The timing of these rule changes mean they will be in place for Easter Sunday on April 4.

  • Mandy Moore congratulates ex Wilmer Valderrama on birth of his daughter

    The "This is Us" star shared her congrats for her former boyfriend, who welcomed a baby girl with fiancee Amanda Pacheco.

  • ‘Most attendees want him dead’: Pence’s decision to skip CPAC backed by his supporters

    Annual conference, which will feature Donald Trump, comes weeks after Capitol riot

  • Chuck Grassley unapologetic about blocking Merrick Garland from U.S. Supreme Court

    As the attorney general nomination hearing opens, Grassley offers no remorse about 2016, when Obama tried to fill Scalia's seat with Garland.

  • Sen. Ted Cruz questions AG nominee Merrick Garland. After Mexico trip, should he quarantine?

    Sen. Ted Cruz is will question attorney general nominee Merrick Garland in person. He's tested negative for COVID twice since returning from Mexico.

  • Fake snow? Conspiracy theory claims Texas weather ‘government-generated’

    TikTok users attempt to prove recent snowfall ‘synthetic’ and part of sinister state plot

  • People who wear glasses less likely to catch COVID-19, new study suggests

    People who wear glasses could be up to three times less likely to get coronavirus, according to a new study conducted in India. The preliminary study suggests that glass-wearers may have the extra protection because they tend to touch their eyes less frequently than most people. “Touching and rubbing of the eyes with contaminated hands may be a significant route of infection” for COVID-19, the ...

  • Biden news - live: Trump claims ‘persecution’ in Scotus tax ruling as flags fly half-mast to mark Covid deaths

    Follow for all the latest news from the White House and beyond in US politics

  • Retired Pennsylvania firefighter arrested, accused of throwing extinguisher at Capitol police

    The extinguisher hit three Capitol officers, authorities say, but was not involved in the death of an officer who also was struck by an extinguisher.

  • 'Bring out Pence.' Managers at Trump trial reveal new video of Capitol riot that shows threat to VP, lawmakers

    House prosecutors wielded former President Donald Trump's words against him in arguing he should be convicted of inciting insurrection at the Capitol.

  • Jeffree Star's ex-boyfriend appears to be dating a top OnlyFans performer, according to social media posts

    Nate Schwandt has moved on from his beauty mogul ex and is now seen cozying up with a model and top OnlyFans performer.

  • Biden is changing PPP rules. For 2 weeks, only businesses with fewer than 20 employees can claim pandemic relief loans.

    Biden's changes to the PPP loan rules are designed to ensure that smaller companies aren't left behind financially, the White House said.

  • GOP congressman from Texas slams Ted Cruz as it emerges he took his college roommate on Cancun trip

    "Look, when a crisis hits my state, I'm there. I'm not going to go on some vacation," GOP Rep. Michael McCaul said on CNN's "State of the Union."