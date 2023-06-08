Three handguns found after Mt. Juliet altercation

Jun. 7—One suspect is in custody after an altercation in Mt. Juliet, and detectives have identified a person of interest as a second suspect.

At around 7:30 p.m. on Monday night, Mt. Juliet Police officers responded to a witness report of four individuals involved in an altercation. Two of the four individuals were reportedly carrying handguns and ran from the incidents.

Officers saw the two suspects running through Glass Creek Apartments as they approached the scene. They gave chase, and one suspect was apprehended with two hanguns. Officers did not apprehend the second suspect. A third handgun was found in a black shoulder bag.

Detectives are currently speaking to the two other individuals involved, and the investigation is ongoing. Police have identified the second suspect.

The Mt. Juliet Police Department is asking that anyone with information about the incident to call the department at 615-754-2550 or to call anonymously at 615-754-TIPS (8477). Information can also be provided anonymously via the Mt. Juliet Police Department website.