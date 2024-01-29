Three Henrietta students win at Fort Worth Calf Scramble

Three area students were skilled enough to each catch a calf at the 2024 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo's Calf Scramble, earning them hefty awards.

Pate Cody, a member of the Henrietta FFA, earned a $500 purchase certificate for a show heifer and a chance to win up to $16,000 in scholarship awards. His parents are Lacy and Coye Cody. Pate's award is sponsored by Norco.

Kolt Bennett of Henrietta and a Henrietta FFA member caught a calf at the Fort Worth Show. Kolt's parents are Kendra and Paul Bennett and his award is sponsored by Elaine Agather.

Miguel Longoria also of Henrietta and a Henrietta FFA member caught a calf at the Fort Worth show. Miguel's parents are Maribel and Miguel Longoria. His award is sponsored by Lands and Dwellings by Allen Crumley.

At the calf scramble, one of the show's most popular events, 20 students try to catch 10 calves during one of 22 performances of the FWSS and Rodeo, which runs Jan. 12-Feb.3.

Participants who do not catch a calf still receive a courtesy pair of Justin Boots. Justin Boots and Texas Mutual Insurance Company underwrite the Fort Worth calf scramble program.

Since the scramble began in 1987, more than 7,600 4-H and FFA members have caught calves in the arena for a combined total of $4.1 million in heifer purchase certificates. Students can use these certificate toward the purchase of a heifer that they can raise and exhibit at the next year's stock show.

These exhibitors submit monthly reports and a final essay for a chance to win scholarship awards between $500 and $16,000. There have been a total of 1,478 scholarship recipients for a total of $2.94 million in scholarship awards.

The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo continues through Feb. 3. For more information visit www.fwssr.com.

