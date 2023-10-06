Three high school football players injured in crash
The three students from Lodi were on their way back after fishing at Lake Camanche when their vehicle crashed into a tree.
Yes, it's possible to pay student loans with a credit card, but it's generally not a good idea. Here's why.
Hyundai and Kia have finally announced their plans to adopt Tesla's North American Charging Standard (NACS) ports for their electric vehicles in the U.S. and Canada, joining the swells of automakers that have also promised to do so. The move will give Hyundai and Kia drivers -- as well as drivers of Ford, General Motors, Mercedes-Benz, Honda and Rivian vehicles -- access to thousands of Tesla Superchargers across the two countries and Mexico. As NACS seems to outstrip the Combined Charging System (CCS) as the new charging standard, the question on the auto industry's mind is when will Volkswagen ante up?
Student loan payments will resume soon, and borrowers are taking another look at their debt. Some forms of loan forgiveness are taxable. If you aren't prepared, the taxes on student loan forgiveness can be significant.
Cam Rising helped lead Utah to back-to-back Pac-12 titles, but he hasn't been able to play this season.
Thus goes the central premise of deterrence theory, which says it is the credible threat of aggression — not the use of aggression — that will ensure states avoid war. This theory has dominated much of America’s strategic thinking over the past 50-plus years, but new technologies and new adversaries threaten to upend the status quo. For the first time, China has started to outpace the U.S. in critical weapons programs — the country developed a new type of weapon called a hypersonic glide vehicle as early as 2014, which can strike Taipei and the Taiwan Strait in about 20 minutes from the country’s strategic bases in the South China Sea.
New York City-based tattoo artist Chris Jang walks us through their morning routine of opening up their parlor Black Fish Tattoo for the day following a late night. The post Step inside the morning routine of a NYC tattoo artist (who works until 3 a.m.!) appeared first on In The Know.
The NCAA said Thursday it “received new information” that was not “made available by UNC previously” regarding Tez Walker's case.
If you drive for a rideshare service, you need extra insurance coverage. Here’s what to know.
NHTSA wants GM, Ford, Stellantis, Tesla, Toyota, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Volkswagen to recall more than 50 million airbags.
A NJ man is in big trouble after ramming a local home and the police station, but he at least had the right soundtrack playing in the background.
ElectraMeccanica, former maker of three-wheeled electric vehicles, said on Wednesday that it has "terminated" its plan to merge with Tevva, which makes hydrogen-electric trucks (not sandals). A spokesperson for ElectraMeccanica declined to elaborate in an email to TechCrunch. Tevva's spokesperson told TechCrunch that it's "deeply disappointed by ElectraMeccanica's abrupt decision."
Last month, Brooks underwent emergency surgery to remove a brain tumor.
A government shutdown is looming again. Here's how it might affect you personally.
Most drivers accelerate slowly, yet 0-60 times keep dropping. Sure, you'd probably pick the quicker car, but is it really worth it?
GM is betting its near future on the Ultium EV platform. After three years in production, cars are finally reaching customers in volume.
The San Francisco Police Department is investigating an October 2 incident that left a woman stuck underneath a Cruise robotaxi after being hit by a human-driven vehicle. Video captured by Cruise and viewed by TechCrunch shows a robotaxi braking and then running over a pedestrian who is laying in the street after being struck by a human-driven car and launched in front of the autonomous vehicle. Cruise said the driver of the vehicle who initially hit the pedestrian fled the scene.
Krafton India has launched a gaming incubator in the South Asian nation as it seeks to expand the local ecosystem and support the domestic talent looking to enter the fast-growing gaming market. Called Krafton India Gaming Incubator (KIGI), the program aims to support six to 10 teams annually, with the total duration ranging from six months to a year. Krafton India, which recently relaunched the popular mobile title BGMI, said it would look for early-stage Indian startups and those at the conception stage, as well as student teams and independent developers for the KIGI program.
Flight attendants reveal the truth about commuting to and from their bases. The post What’s a crash pad? Gen Z flight attendants discuss what it’s like to commute across the country: ‘This life is not for everyone’ appeared first on In The Know.