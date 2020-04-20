Three High Yield Stocks for the Dividend Investor

Dividend investors may want to have a look at the following companies, since they currently have higher dividend yields than the S&P 500. As of April 17, the S&P 500 has a dividend yield of 2.07%. These stocks also represent long-term dividend payers.

Unilever NV

The first company under consideration is Unilever NV (NYSE:UN).

The Dutch household and personal products company's stock traded at a price of $50.50 per share at close on April 17 for a market capitalization of $119.01 billion.





Based on Friday's closing price, Unilever NV gives a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 3.62% and a forward dividend yield of 3.58%. On March 18, the company paid a quarterly cash dividend of 45.2 cents per common share. Unilever NV has paid dividends for about two decades.

The current dividend yield is near a ten-year high when it is compared to its historical values, indicating that the stock is a profitable investment.

GuruFocus assigned the company a positive financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a rating of 9 out of 10 for its profitability.

Wall Street sell-side analysts issued an overweight recommendation rating for this stock and established an average target price of $56.28 per share.

The share price has declined by 14% over the past year, as you can see in the chart below.

The 52-week range is $42 to $63.62. The 14-day relative strength index of 52 tells that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold.

Sanofi SA

The second company under consideration is Sanofi SA (NASDAQ:SNY).

The French drug manufacturer's stock traded at a price of $47.75 per share at close on April 17 for a market capitalization of $119.41 billion.

Based on Friday's closing price, Sanofi SA offers a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 3.64% and a forward dividend yield of 3.67%. On May 26, the company will pay an annual cash dividend of $1.753 per common share. Sanofi SA has been paying dividends for more than 15 years.

The current dividend yield of Sanofi SA is quite high compared to its historical values, which indicates that the stock is a profitable investment.

GuruFocus assigned the company a positive financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a high profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

Wall Street sell-side analysts issued an overweight recommendation rating for this stock and have established an average target price of $55.14 per share.

The share price has risen by 15.5% in the past year, as the below chart illustrates.

The 52-week range is $37.62 to $51.84. The 14-day relative strength index of 59 indicates that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold.

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc

The third company under consideration is Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (NYSE:PEG).