Three hit in gunfight, with one dead. Miami woman now faces 1st-degree murder charge

A Miami woman was booked into county jail Monday on first-degree murder and robbery charges following a fatal shootout last week at an apartment building’s parking lot.

Yanais Almeida, 35, is being held at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center with no bond. Miami Police said she was seen on security camera footage at the parking lot of the building at 4271 NW South Tamiami Canal Drive when the gunfight broke out Thursday morning.

According to her arrest report, the footage shows her with the victim, Stefan Iglesias, as he is seen pulling out a handgun and firing in the direction of a man police say is also a suspect in the case. Then, another man emerges from the opposite end of the parking lot, firing a weapon and chasing Iglesias, the report states.

Police say Iglesias, 28, was hit in the neck, collapsed and died.

One of the men and Almeida drove off in a silver Hyundai Accent. Security camera footage from Coral Gables Hospital shows that car dropping off two people near the emergency room entrance — a man and Almeida, both with gunshot wounds, officers said in their report.

Doctors treated both of them, and they were discharged, according to the report. On Saturday, police spotted the Hyundai at a 7-Eleven gas station at 2 NW 79th Ave. Officers with the department’s Tactical Robbery Unit pulled the car over as it left the store, police say.

Almeida told detectives that the man with her is her boyfriend, according to the report.

Police have not named him or the other man involved in the shooting, and no one other than Almeida has been arrested. But, Officer Kiara Delva, a Miami Police Department spokeswoman, said Tuesday “the investigation remains open.”