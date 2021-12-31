Three hit by gunfire in Valdosta, including child

Dec. 31—VALDOSTA — Police want the public's help finding suspects in a Wednesday shooting that wounded three people, including a child.

Around 1:31 p.m., police headed to Park Chase Apartments at 1100 Old Statenville Road after several 911 callers reported hearing gunshots, a Valdosta Police Department statement said.

A 35-year-old man was found with lower torso gunshot wounds and a child under the age of 6 had a gunshot wound to the ankle, the statement said. Officers rendered aid until EMTs arrive, and both were taken to South Georgia Medical Center.

After police were on the scene for an hour, they were told there was a possible third victim, a woman, who had been shot in the chest. After searching apartments for half an hour, a woman in her twenties with a chest wound was found hiding in an apartment with a 31-year-old man, police said. The had been moving from one apartment to another to avoid police contact, the statement said.

The woman was taken to the hospital, and she and the child were treated and released for non-life threatening injuries. The male gunshot victim was in critical condition as of Thursday night.

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the offenders. The statement said several witnesses to the crime, some of whom have video recordings of the incident, are not cooperating.

"Our officers and detectives are steadily working to identify the offenders in this case and take them into custody. The fact that they recklessly shot a firearm multiple times in an area where children were actively playing shows they are dangerous and have no regard for human life," said Police Chief Leslie Manahan.

