Three homicides in 24 hours puts Stockton investigators on alert

Three spots that saw homicides in 2022 turned out to be just as fatal for Stockton over the weekend.

Sunday morning, officers found a man dead with wounds to his head near Airport Way and Mormon Slough, according to police. A police spokesman did not give more details about any weapon used or the extent of the injuries, and said investigators are waiting for autopsy results.

At about noon, officers gathered on an Airport Way overpass as evidence technicians took photographs outside a tent in the homeless encampment below.

A person being interviewed by police at the scene said the victim lived there for nine years. Another person at the scene described him as a "nice, quiet" person.

His identity wasn't given by police.

The man's body was found just yards away from where another homeless man died after an attack in July. Miguel Hernandez, 35, died of burns after the tent he was in was set on fire. Julia Hilderbrand, 40, was injured in the attack.

In July, Erica Morales Mora was charged with murder, attempted murder and arson for allegedly lighting the blaze. She remains in jail awaiting trial.

Before the man was found dead at the homeless encampment Sunday, two people were shot to death in a double homicide near Southside Market on South Airport Way, according to police.

At about 6 p.m. Saturday 911 callers reported a shooting, according to police. Two men, 24 and 29, were found suffering from gunshot wounds. They later died at the hospital, according to police.

In February 2022, a 39-year-old man and a 34-year-old man in separate vehicles were shot near 2100 Airport Way — the same block where Southside Market is located — sometime before 9:30 p.m., according to police. The 34-year-old died of his injuries.

Later that summer, two men were shot outside the market, according to police. A 29-year-old man died at the scene, police said.

The owner of Southside Market could not immediately be reached for comment.

A spokesperson for the San Joaquin County medical examiner could not be reached Monday regarding the identities of those killed over the weekend. Police did not release any information about suspects or motives in either case.

