Three homicides in past week pushes Kansas City area close to 100 killings this year

Three people were killed across the Kansas City metropolitan area in the past week, including Olathe’s first homicide of the year, according to data tracked by The Star.

So far this year, there have been 97 homicides in the Kansas City metro, including 59 in Kansas City. The homicides push the Kansas City area closer to 100 killings so far this year.

Here is a timeline of the deadly violence over the past week.

Shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday, Kansas City police responded to a shooting at the Swope Plaza Estates near 49th Street and Bellfontaine Avenue, said Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman with the department. Dispatchers also heard several gunshots during a 911 call.

Arriving officers found 31-year-old Terylle Gorham in a parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds. Emergency medical crews declared Gorham dead at the scene.

The Jackson County prosecutor charged 60-year-old Paul Wright with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm in Gorham’s death.

A witness said Wright, who had a handgun in his waistband, walked into the apartment complex with Gorham just before the shooting.

At about 3:15 p.m. Thursday, officers responding to a shooting near East 34th Street and Forest Avenue found a man who had been shot, said Capt. Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department. Emergency medical crews declared the man dead at the scene.

One person was taken into custody nearby and police believed a suspect was inside a residence, leading to a standoff that lasted for several hours. Shortly after 11:30 p.m., tactical officers entered the house but found no one inside.

The victim in the shooting was later identified as 39-year-old Lamont A. Todd. The person taken into custody was released.

On Saturday, police responded shortly before 4 a.m. to Black Bob Park at 14500 W. 151st Street in Olathe to investigate the sound of shots being fired.

Arriving officers found a 19-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, said Sgt. Joel Yeldell, a spokesman for the department. The victim was pronounced at the scene.