After three homicides, Paterson police deploy helicopter and additional foot patrols

PATERSON — After Paterson endured three separate homicides on Sunday, a police helicopter patrolled the skies over the city Monday night while extra local and federal law enforcement officers were deployed on the streets.

Police officials would not divulge details of their overnight response to Sunday’s killings. As of Tuesday afternoon, authorities had not announced any arrests connected to the homicides.

“As part of our crime reduction and violence suppression strategy, we leveraged all of our Paterson Police Department resources — including state and federal partners — to keep city residents safe and get those who choose to drive violence in our city off of our streets,” aid Rob Rowan, spokesman for the Paterson police department.

“We will continue to work closely with all of our law enforcement partners and utilize every available resource to keep Paterson safe,” Rowan added.

The Rev. James Staton, a longtime community leader in Paterson’s anti-violence efforts, said he heard the noise from the helicopter above his home on Jefferson Street and knew right away it was in response to the homicides.

“It’s not new, we’ve had choppers before,” Staton said. “It’s good to have them, but nothing takes the place of having beat police.”

“We can’t keep being reactive,” Staton added. “We have to be proactive. We already know that presence is what’s needed.”

Police expand patrols

Five days before the killings, police officials announced they plan to expand the walking patrols that were so successful along Broadway in Paterson to other parts of the city, starting in mid-October. The plan included five daytime walking posts and six night-time locations.

But none of the places where the walking patrols are planned are blocks where Sunday’s killings took place. Authorities have made public the names of two of three victims.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office said 20-year-old Elijah Torres of Paterson was fatally shot at 6:36 a.m. on Sunday near the corner of Park Avenue and East 22nd Street in the 5th Ward. The name of the second victim, who was killed at 12:28 p.m. near Highland Street, has not been released. In the third homicide, 22-year-old Mary Taylor was fatally shot in the head near the corner of Cianci and Van Houten streets, among a group of people standing outside the Question Mark Bar.

Taylor grew up in Paterson and attended city schools. Her father, Michael Taylor, frequently attended Paterson Board of Education meetings about eight years ago to complain to school officials that his daughter was being bullied by classmates.

Focus on mental health: Will new Paterson program have cops and mental health pros 'Arrive Together'?

Aggressive and assertive, Taylor angrily confronted district officials in his frustration over the treatment of his daughter. Despite his hardnosed approach, Taylor won respect from some district officials because of his passion and commitment to help his daughter.

Taylor could not be reached for comment on Tuesday. His daughter’s killing raised Paterson’s homicide toll for 2023 to 12. Last year at this time, Paterson had 22 homicides. Overall, violent crime has gone down significantly over the first nine months of 2023, officials said.

Staton, the reverend from Jefferson Street, said Paterson needs a sustained effort to combat its persistent problem with street violence.

“Anything that works,” he said, “ultimately the funding runs out. All of a sudden, it just stops.”

Special report: On Paterson’s Broadway, 12 cops patrol four blocks to build trust and stop crime

'They need intelligence on the ground'

The Broadway police foot patrols were paid for with almost $1 million in extra funding from the state for the Paterson summer anti-crime initiative. As part of the New Jersey Attorney General's takeover of the city police department, the state legislature has earmarked another $10 million for law enforcement in the city between now and June 30. But officials have not revealed how they plan to spend that money.

Councilman Michael Jackson, who heard the helicopter on Monday night over his home, dismissed the law enforcement response as “smoke and mirrors.” He asserted that spending money on a helicopter and police overtime is not the best way to address the problem.

“They need intelligence on the ground,” Jackson said. “What good is a helicopter going to do?”

Jackson said the helicopter won’t solve Paterson’s crime problem, only delay it.

“It’s like roaches when the light comes on, they’re going to hide,” the councilman said. “But as soon as the light goes out, they’re coming back out.”

Joe Malinconico is editor of Paterson Press. Email: editor@patersonpress.com

