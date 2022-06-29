After three homicides in three days, Warner Robins mayor asks citizens to step up

Warner Robins saw three homicides in a three-day span this week, continuing a high level of violence for the city in 2022. Mayor LaRhonda Patrick called for community action and promised more police presence Tuesday afternoon, saying she needs the community’s help to prevent violence.

“It is a responsibility of every resident in our community to provide a safer community,” Patrick said in a press conference. “If you are the one holding the gun, please, take a breath. Walk away. Think about your loved ones and the impact to them.”

Patrick called for a change in community attitude, condemning the use of the moniker “Wartown” to refer to the city and asking families to explain to children “how one split-second decision can change their lives forever.”

It was a split-second decision that killed Jontel Williams, 17, on Sunday night, the first of the three homicide victims. Williams suffered a gunshot wound on Thomas Boulevard. Jamal Colson, 31, was shot and killed early Monday morning outside of 7-Star Food Mart in an argument. The last of the three homicides came Tuesday morning, when 24-year-old Shamair Mitchell was shot and killed in a fight outside Cru Lounge.

Patrick said this isn’t the city she grew up in.

“Not in my city, crime. Not in my city, murder. Not in my city, homicide. Not in my city, gun violence,” Patrick said. “I need you to stand with me and show everyone that we are one and that this is our city and we are bringing it back to a peaceful place.”

These killings bring the Warner Robins homicide count to seven in 2022, according to police chief John Wagner. The homicide total for Houston County in 2022 is 10, already on the brink of last year’s watermark of 11 homicides reported on by The Telegraph. Patrick said that it falls on the community, in addition to law enforcement, to stop the violence.

“Chief Wagner and his team are doing their very best that they can do to keep our communities safe, but this responsibility does not fall squarely on their shoulders alone,” Patrick said. “So in the interim, I need the community to help us help them by being vocal and telling us what it is that you want to see or any ideas that you may know to get to the root of the issue, not put on a Band-Aid.”

Patrick also promised increased police presence throughout Warner Robins but particularly in areas with higher crime levels, though she did not name any specific locations. Wagner and Patrick both acknowledged the current lack of staff on the police force in Warner Robins, citing it as another reason for community support.

“Yes, we’re short, but show me an agency that’s not short,” Wagner said. “That’s the time we live in right now, sadly, and we are fighting for people to come to work here. So yes, we’re hiring, and yes, we will speak with you if you want to come work for the police department.”

Wagner also said the police department was “looking at some people very closely” in relation to all three homicides. Patrick offered condolences to the families of the homicide victims and expressed her shock upon hearing the news.

“My heart goes out to all the families, all the friends, all those that are impacted by the three lives we lost in the last 48 hours,” Patrick said. “Never did I think I’d have to do a press conference about these types of crimes in the city limits of Warner Robins, but here I am.”