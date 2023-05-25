Three homicides, two wounded by gunfire in separate cases Wednesday, Baltimore police say

Baltimore police officers responded to five calls Wednesday, of which included three deaths that are being handled as homicide cases, and a 17-year-old and a 22-year-old injured by gunfire in Northeast Baltimore.

An unidentified person was found injured Wednesday night on the 400 block of North Paca Street in the Seton Hill neighborhood as police patrolled the area following a 9:15 p.m. report of a shooting. He was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his back, chest, and face area, and was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Homicide detectives are also investigating a death at a residence on the 5000 block of Belair Road on the border of the Frankford and Waltherson neighborhoods. Police identified the victim Thursday morning as 31-year-old Shawnika Deniton.

Baltimore police said they went to the home at 5:40 p.m. Wednesday for a well-being call and found her unresponsive, suffering from “signs of trauma.” Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.

Those with information on the homicides are asked to call investigators at 410-396-2100, or anonymously call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Police later responded at about 6:30 p.m. to the 3600 block of Elmora Avenue in the Belair-Edison neighborhood for a shooting, where they found a 17-year-old suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his hand. He was taken to a hospital.

Northeast District Shooting detectives ask those with information to contact them at 410-396-2444.

At about 7:12 p.m., Northeast District patrol officers responded to a hospital in reference to an aggravated assault victim.

Once there, officers located a 31-year-old woman suffering from trauma to the body. The victim was pronounced dead by doctors.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was involved in a physical altercation at the 3200 block of Shannon Drive in the Belair-Edison neighborhood. During the altercation, a male suspect fired a gun into the group, striking the 31-year-old female victim. Citizens took the victim to a hospital where she later died.

The victim’s body was transported to the medical examiner’s office where the death was ruled as a homicide.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Later Wednesday night at 10:20 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on the 2000 block of Belair Road in the Four by Four neighborhood and found a 22-year-old man suffering from a “possible” gunshot wound to his arm and a laceration to his chin, police said. He was taken to a hospital.

Those with information are asked to contact Northeast District detectives at 410-396-2444.

