Three homicides in a week in Fresno. Police say crime still trending downward this year

Three Fresno slayings in a week — one described by police as a “very violent” gun battle near downtown, a second growing out of a dispute between landlord and tenant, and a third involving the brutal stabbing of a homeless man — brought the city’s homicide total in 2023 to 10.

Two men are in custody in the unrelated killings, police said in an update Wednesday, while officers continue to search for a suspect in the most recent case.

Lt. Paul Cervantes of the department’s Street Violence Bureau said the homicide rate is a reversal from recent years.

“These are very tragic events, but overall, violent crime is down, homicides are down,” said Cervantes, who noted that in 2022 there were 19 homicides by the the same date.

Detectives were investigating a fatal shooting on Fresno Street north of Belmont Avenue in Fresno on Thursday, May 11, 2023.

28 rounds fired in shootout at Fresno and Belmont

Montray Skinner, 38, is in Community Regional Medical Center, recovering from gunshot wounds he suffered early May 11 after exchanging fire with another man near Fresno Street and Belmont Avenue, Cervantes said Wednesday.

Killed in the exchange of fire was Nathaniel Castaneda, 45. Cervantes said Skinner would be arraigned on homicides charges when he recovers.

Cervantes said video evidence shows Skinner started the shootout, in which at least 28 shots were fired, and police believe a third person, still at large, returned fire.

Police say Castaneda was caught in the crossfire.

Cervantes said Skinner has a lengthy criminal history that includes an armed robbery arrest and possession of firearms.

Michael Brady, 56, was shot Saturday, May 13, 2023, in the 4500 block of East Dakota Avenue in Fresno, California. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and pronounced deceased shortly thereafter.

Victim was tenant and shooter was landlord, police say

Ira Gordon Lewis, 79, is being held in Fresno County Jail on a bail of $1.5 million after he was arrested Saturday near Dakota and Hayston avenues following the shooting of Michael Brady, 56, who was identified by police Tuesday.

Cervantes said police believe Lewis, a landlord, shot Brady in a dispute over unpaid rent, although Lewis denied the allegation.

Brady, a tenant for five years, died after being rushed to Community Regional Medical Center. Dozens of officers spent more than a day at the crime scene searching for the gun used in the shooting before finding it, the lieutenant added.

Police say officers found the victim of a deadly stabbing behind a dumpster in a shopping center near West Clinton and North Brawley avenues,

Suspect at large in Fresno killing

Police are hunting for the killer of Jonathan Garcia, 37.

Garcia, who was homeless, was living in the area near Clinton and Brawley avenues when he was stabbed in the neck about 2 a.m. Tuesday. He died after he was taken to CRMC.