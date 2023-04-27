Three honored for as part of ‘Victims’ Rights Week Awards’

Three people in the area earned awards during National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

Greene County Prosecutor David D. Hayes presented Fairborn Police Detective Joshua Lightner, Shannon Berkheiser of Cedarville University, and Tina Spencer, a volunteer with the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office Victim and Witness Division awards for their work in the community.

Detective Lightner was awarded the David P. Eckert Outstanding Law Enforcement Service Award. Lightner partners with victim advocates and empowers victims to participate in the criminal justice process. He diligently investigates cases with a strong work ethic.

Berkheiser is the Cedarville University Title IX Coordinator and accepted the Jane Amstutz Outstanding Community Service Award. Berkheiser educates Cedarville students and faculty on local victim services and implements an equitable and caring process for all students.

Spencer has been a Volunteer Advocate since 2017 and brings more than 15 years of volunteer experience as a Victim’s Awareness Facilitator with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections to her role. This is her second time winning the Outstanding Volunteer Advocate Award.

Hayes says that National Crime Victims’ Rights Week is a time to celebrate progress, raise awareness of victims’ rights and services, and stand with those whose lives have been impacted by crime.

“The work of protecting victims and helping them through the challenges of the criminal justice system would not be possible without dedicated police officers and volunteers,” Hayes said.







