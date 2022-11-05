Three horses observed for medical issues at Breeders' Cup

FILE - Trainer Bob Baffert waits for the Breeders' Cup horse races at Del Mar racetrack in Del Mar, Calif., Nov. 5, 2021. Taiba is the 8-1 choice in the Breeders' Cup Classic, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, for embattled Hall of Fame trainer Baffert, who makes his Kentucky return after serving a suspension this spring. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
GARY B. GRAVES
·1 min read

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Three horses, including one trained by embattled Hall of Famer Bob Baffert, were observed for medical issues after being pulled up in separate races during Saturday's Breeders' Cup championships at Keeneland.

Baffert-trained Messier, competing for the first time since finishing 19th in the Kentucky Derby, was pulled up after the second race after jockey John Velazquez observed bleeding. The 3-year-old colt was taken to the barn for evaluation and was stable and comfortable.

Baffert is back in Kentucky this week for the first time since Kentucky stewards suspended him for 90 days last spring for a failed post-race drug test by Medina Spirit. The colt was disqualified and taken down as 2021 Kentucky Derby winner, and Mandaloun elevated to champion.

Epicenter was pulled up in the Breeders' Cup Classic by jockey Joel Rosario on the backstretch with a fractured right forelimb. The race's 5-1 second choice trained by Hall of Famer Steve Asmussen, walked onto the equine ambulance and was taken to Rood & Riddle Equine Hospital, where he will undergo surgery in the morning.

British gelding Domestic Spending was pulled up by jockey Flavien Prat just off the far turn during the $2 million Breeders’ Cup Mile. Trainer Chad Brown later tweeted that the horse sustained a serious pelvic fracture and was stable at Rood & Riddle.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

