Three hospitalized after bloody Queens bar brawl: police

Four people were hospitalized — one with a stab wound to the stomach — early Saturday when a bloody bar fight broke out at a Queens bar, police said.

An argument inside Bar 43 on 43rd St. in Sunnyside at about 2 a.m. spilled out into the street where at least one man with a broken bottle attacked a group of people, hacking away at them, witnesses told police.

When cops arrived they found a 29-year-old man with a stab wound to the stomach, cops said. A 41-year-old man was also found slashed in the face, a 34-year-old man suffered a deep cut to the neck and another 29-year-old man suffered a slash wound to the right ear.

All four were taken to Elmhurst Hospital and New York Presbyterian Hospital-Queens, where they were all treated and released.

A third 29-year-old man also suffered a few cuts in the melee, but refused medical attention, cops said.

Police took a 33-year-old man into custody for questioning. No charges were immediately filed.

It was not immediately disclosed what sparked the bloody fight. A call and email to the bar for comment was not immediately returned.