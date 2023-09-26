Three hospitalized following vehicle crash
Temporary insurance (sometimes called short-term insurance), as the name implies, provides coverage for much shorter periods and often only last a week to a month.
AAA study says the average annual cost of vehicle ownership is $12,182. Your Driving Costs study result is up from $10,728 last year.
This is not the first time Jones has been accused of dirty play.
Swifties are shipping Taylor Swift's newest relationship because of her old songs.
The Writers Guild of America (WGA) and major studios have reached a tentative deal to end a 146-day strike that has shut down much of the industry.
Democratic officials in New Jersey wasted little time Friday in calling for Sen. Bob Menendez to resign following his indictment earlier in the day on allegations that he and his wife had accepted bribes from three New Jersey businessmen.
iSeeCars found that high used car prices are pushing buyers into cars several years older than before, and that all used cars are far more expensive.
The towns of Pomfret and Woodstock, Vt. voted to shut down access to Sleepy Hollow Farm — the "most photographed spot" in the entire state — after years of influencers and photographers clogging up the roads.
Jaguar is joining Mercedes, Polestar and other automakers in adopting Tesla's NACS chargers for vehicles sold in North America starting in 2025.
AquaLith has its eye on a billion-dollar market opportunity: new types of battery cell components that don't rely on the scarce metals normally used in lithium-ion battery packs, which are increasingly in demand with the rise of electric vehicles. According to McKinsey & Company, revenues along the lithium-ion battery value chain will grow from $85 billion in 2022 to over $400 billion in 2030, with active materials and cell manufacturing possibly having the largest revenue pools. With an exclusive license from the University of Maryland based on the work of lithium-ion battery researchers Chunsheng Wang and Kang Xu, AquaLith is working to create, in the company's words, "denser, cheaper and safer" batteries by transforming their major components: the negative anode, the positive cathode, and the electrolyte that transfers ions between the two electrodes.
A free home charger and $600 toward installation is available for buyers of the 2023-24 Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 and 2023 Kona Electric.
Our resident Sly-spert picks six Sylvester Stallone movies to suit your mood.
GGV, the 23-year-old U.S. venture capital firm with a storied track record in China, is splitting into two branches as escalating geopolitical tensions continue to push for decoupling between the world's two superpowers. In an announcement released Thursday morning, GGV, known for its bets on ByteDance, Xiaomi and Alibaba, said it will become two independent units in the U.S. and Asia. It's a strategy mirroring one recently pursued by Sequoia, which announced in June that it would separate its China and India arms from the U.S. mothership.
Cruise is planning to build a winterized version of the Origin, the company's autonomous vehicle model that is purpose-built without a steering wheel or pedals. "A couple of years from now, we'll have a new version of our vehicles coming out that is adapted for cold weather," said Cruise CEO Kyle Vogt onstage at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023. Cruise operates a commercial robotaxi service in San Francisco and in Austin, as well as a free service in Phoenix.
Each household can request four tests starting September 25.
The Washington Post takes a look at the EV adoption rate and what the 'tipping point' means for the automotive business going forward.
Teevens was a beloved head coach and a fierce player safety advocate who eliminated live tackling from practice in a successful effort to reduce concussions.
Kenya-based EV startup Roam has unveiled a new shuttle bus model dubbed Move, coming as the East African country continues to push for the adoption of electric vehicles. Roam (formerly Opibus) now plans to ramp up its production of the Move bus, and expand its charging infrastructure as it anticipates a growth in EV bus demand following Kenya’s acceleration of electric vehicle adoption, against the backdrop of skyrocketing fuel prices, and calls for a switch to sustainable transport options.
Vietnamese electric-vehicle maker Vinfast said on Monday it delivered 9,535 vehicles in the second quarter, recording a more than fivefold jump from the first quarter. It reported 11,315 deliveries for the first half of this year. Vinfast's blockbuster debut on Wall Street in August saw its shares more than triple in value, but the company's small amount of publicly available shares has made the stock prone to volatility.
Lyft has agreed to pay a $10 million fine over a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charge that the ride-hailing company failed to disclose a board director's role in the sale of $424 million worth of private shares before its initial public offering. The SEC said Monday that prior to Lyft's IPO in March 2019, a board director arranged for a shareholder to sell its shares to a special purpose vehicle set up by an investment adviser affiliated with the same director. The SEC said this director, who the agency did not name, then contacted an investor interested in purchasing the shares through the SPV.