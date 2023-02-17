Three hospitalized, one in critical condition, after police pursuit ends in South Los Angeles

An image from video shows one of the vehicles involved in a crash in South Los Angeles on Thursday night. (KTLA-TV Channel 5)

Just hours after a Los Angeles police pursuit ended in a fatal crash that killed a 19-year-old bystander Thursday, there was another LAPD pursuit and a serious crash.

Three people were transported to a hospital Thursday evening after the pursuit ended in South Los Angeles, police officials said. One of them was in critical condition.

Around 7:40 p.m., 77th Division patrol officers were near Florence Avenue and Main Street when they discovered a stolen Black GMC pickup truck, the LAPD said in a statement.

After officers attempted a traffic stop, police said, the suspect fled at a high rate of speed. Officers initiated a pursuit that lasted a little more than a minute.

The pursuit ended when the motorist ran a red light at the intersection of Gage Avenue and San Pedro Street and collided with a four-door sedan, police said. The driver then ran from the truck but was taken into custody a short distance away.

The driver of the sedan, a woman, was taken to a local hospital, where she is listed in critical condition.

The truck driver was taken to a hospital for a complaint of pain. A passenger in the stolen truck was also taken into custody and transported for medical evaluation, police said. Both suspects are listed in stable condition.

The driver of the truck is described as a male in his 40s, according to police.

Police said investigators are still in the early stages of the investigation and have to review video and interview witnesses.





This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.