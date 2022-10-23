Three hospitalized in overnight shooting in Lexington, police say

Three individuals are hospitalized following an early morning shooting in Lexington.

According to Lt. Dan Truex with Lexington police, officers were dispatched to the 900th block of Winchester Road and East Loudon Avenue around 2 a.m. One adult was found on the scene with a gunshot wound.

This morning at 1:57 a.m., officers responded to the area of E. Loudon Ave and Winchester Rd for shots fired. A victim was located with a gunshot wound and transported to the hospital. Two additional gunshot victims arrived at local hospitals. This is an ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/QmJWfWQBvv — Lexington Police (@lexkypolice) October 23, 2022

Soon after, two other individuals arrived at a local hospital suffering from gunshot wounds. Truex said injuries sustained by the three victims were reported to be non-life threatening.

Police believe all three of the victims are connected to the shooting. There is no suspect information at this time.

“We encourage anyone who knows something to come forward,” Truex said.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Lexington Police at 859-258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted over the phone by calling 859-253-2020. Tips can also be submitted online at www.p3tips.com.