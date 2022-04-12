Three hospitalized in suspected Ventura shooting

Three people were sent to the hospital after a suspected shooting in Ventura on Monday afternoon, according to the Ventura Police Department.

The incident was reported at 4:20 p.m. in the 2700 block of Sherwin Avenue near the intersection with Beene Road.

Two of the victims were transported to Ventura County Medical Center while the third victim was taken to Los Robles Medical Center, according to the Ventura Fire Department. No details about their condition were immediately available.

The Ventura Police Department remained in the area to investigate the incident.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

