Three hospitalized in suspected Ventura shooting

Reuters Videos
STORY: Ukrainian leaders on Monday said tens of thousands of people have likely been killed in Russia's assault on the southeastern city of Mariupol.Reuters has confirmed widespread destruction but could not verify the number of those killed in the city.If confirmed, it would be by far the largest number of dead so far reported in one place in Ukraine, where cities, towns and villages have come under relentless bombardment and bodies, including civilians, have been scattered in the streets.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday pleaded for military aid to South Korean lawmakers, saying Russia intended to destroy the city. "Mariupol has been destroyed, there are tens of thousands of dead, but even despite this, the Russians are not stopping their offensive."Russia has denied targeting civilians. To the north, rescuers on Monday continued to search for the missing in the recently liberated town of Borodyanka, near Kyiv, digging through the rubble of buildings as family and neighbors looked on. MARIA GLUSHENKO, 68: “It's shocking. What else can I say… People died, young people died. Such good people. And it's only what we know. But we don't know how many of them died.”Local rescue authorities told Reuters that they did not know how many civilians were under the debris, but had gotten phone calls from people claiming to be trapped under the collapsed building.As the siege continues in the south and east, a Ukrainian rights group warned the UN Security Council on Monday that rape was being used as a weapon of war. UN Women Executive Director, Sima Bahous, told the Security Council that all allegations must be independently investigated."We are increasingly hearing of rape and sexual violence. ... The combination of mass displacement with the large pressure results of conscripts and mercenaries and the brutality displayed against Ukrainian civilians has raised all red flags."Ukraine says Russian forces are massing for a new offensive on eastern areas, including Mariupol, where people have been without water, food and energy supplies for weeks.