Three-hour standoff follows report of domestic assault in Charlton; husband charged

DUDLEY ― A Charlton man was arraigned in Dudley District Court on multiple firearm-related charges after a three-hour standoff early Tuesday.

Roman Nepomniashchii, 49, was arrested at 6:38 a.m. Tuesday after a standoff with officers from Charlton, Auburn, Dudley, Oxford and Leicester police departments, along with state troopers.

He was charged with assault on a family household member, threatening to commit a crime, assault with a dangerous weapon and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building.

About 1:45 a.m., two officers were sent to a domestic disturbance on Lincoln Point Road, following a 911 call. According to the report filed by Charlton police, a woman said she had been told to call on behalf of her friend, who was involved in a heightened argument with her husband.

Upon arrival, officers heard what they believed to be a muffled gunshot in the home, as well as loud noises of items being thrown and smashed, according to the police report. Officers met with a woman who identified herself as Nepomniashchii’s wife in front of the house. She stated her husband was in possession of a .45-caliber pistol, the report said.

Gun fired

She said he had thrown a computer chair at her and threatened to retrieve his gun, later firing the gun twice, according to the report.

The wife, apparently unhurt, was transported to the police station, while Nepomniashchii remained in the house. A Russian-speaking state trooper was brought to the scene to communicate with Nepomniashchii. A police tactical unit arrived about 2:15 a.m., and after approximately three hours of commands being ignored, a police robot was guided into the residence. Nepomniashchii was soon taken into custody.

During his arraigment later Tuesday, Nepomniashchii listened to the recounting of the incident through a Russian interpreter. The defendant appeared relaxed, almost sleepy, with his eyes half-closed, often keeping his head down or staring at the ceiling, occasionally chuckling.

'I don't agree with these charges'

When asked by a judge if he wanted a lawyer, Nepomniashchii responded quietly, having to be asked multiple times to speak up for the interpreter. He kept arms crossed and his head down.

It was eventually understood that he declined a lawyer and chose to represent himself. “I don’t agree with these charges, don’t want to pay any bail and I want to go to jail,” he appeared to have said through a translator.

The prosecutor asked for $5,000 cash bail, and if Nepomniashchii were to post bail, that he remain alcohol-free with random screens, have no possession of any firearms or dangerous weapons and not abuse the complaining witness. The judge agreed with the prosecutor, reminding Nepomniashchii to stay away from the victim.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Three-hour standoff follows report of domestic assault in Charlton