Three Houston police officers shot, manhunt underway for suspect





A manhunt is underway for a suspect who allegedly shot three Houston police officers.

The Houston Police Department tweeted around 3:30 p.m. local time that three officers were shot in the downtown area.

"The suspect fled the scene in a white Mercedes and is being sought at this time," police said.

The officers were transported to the Memorial Hermann Hospital in the city, where they are now in stable condition, police said in an updated tweet.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner (D) said in a statement Thursday evening that he would be at the hospital with the officers.

"I ask everyone to pray for the officers who were shot and for every law enforcement officer working on the streets of Houston," he said. "We live in dangerous times, and it will take all of us working together to make our city safe."

Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner will give a media briefing at the hospital, police said.

The incident follows Sunday's fatal shooting of Cpl. Charles Galloway, a Harris County precinct constable killed during a traffic stop in Houston. Two New York City Police Department officers were also fatally wounded after responding to a 9/11 call in Harlem Friday night.