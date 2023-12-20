Three humanitarian organisations suffer from Russian attack on Kherson

Warehouses of two humanitarian organisations were destroyed and another one damaged as a result of the Russian attack on Kherson on the night of 19-20 December.

Source: Denise Brown, humanitarian coordinator in Ukraine, in a statement on the UN website in Ukraine; HEKS/EPER in Ukraine on social networks

Quote: "I am horrified by the news that another wave of indiscriminate strikes by the Russian Federation has damaged facilities and critical supplies of at least three humanitarian organisations in Kherson today.

The warehouses of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society and the local NGO Shchedryk were burned to the ground, destroying much-needed relief supplies. The facilities of the international NGO HEKS/EPER were also impacted. Today’s strikes have also damaged homes, a health facility and left civilians, yet again, injured in Kherson.

Indiscriminate attacks on civilian areas are prohibited under international humanitarian law. Humanitarian workers, facilities and assets are protected under international humanitarian law."

Brown said the attacks affect the ability of humanitarian organisations to do their job to save lives, not to mention that they deprive civilians of access to assistance when they need it most.

Quote: "The people of Kherson – and those living along the entire front line in the east and south – are, indeed, bearing the brunt of this war. The level of destruction is massive and, with the onset of the winter, aid is as necessary as ever."

Updated: HEKS/EPER reported that their office was shelled.

"Despite everything, HEKS/EPER will continue to work and assist the most vulnerable categories of the population," the organisation said.

Background:

A humanitarian aid warehouse belonging to the regional organisation of the Ukrainian Red Cross was destroyed during a Russian attack on Kherson on the night of 19-20 December. No one was injured, but all the humanitarian aid was burned.

