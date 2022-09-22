Three hurt after shootings on Lawrence/Methuen line

Sep. 22—LAWRENCE — Three people were injured Thursday morning in a shooting behind the Manchester Street Park, police said.

Two of the three people suffered "non-life-threatening gunshot wounds." The third person suffered injuries not related to the shooting, which occurred around 6:45 a.m. near a homeless encampment in the area, police said.

Police said all three were treated at the scene, which is on the Lawrence/Methuen line, by Lawrence firefighters and Lawrence General Hospital ambulance paramedics and emergency medical technicians. They were then taken by ambulance to Lawrence General Hospital.

Police were tight-lipped regarding the investigation, which was ongoing throughout the day Thursday.

They did say the incident "is not believed to be a random act of violence."

Multiple arrests are expected, Police Chief Roy Vasque said Thursday evening.

"The detectives are following up on many leads and making great progress in the case," he said.

