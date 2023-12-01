Three hurt in Thursday night shooting on East Side of Columbus

Three people suffered gunshots during a late-Thursday altercation on the East Side, Columbus police said.

Columbus police responded about 10 p.m. to the 1500 block of Elaine Road on a report of a shooting. Upon arriving, they found three adults all suffering from gunshot wounds.

A close-up photo of police lights by night

All three are expected to survive their injuries, according to a police report.

Columbus police made no arrests in the incident and said the shooting remains under investigation.

