Three hurt in vehicle rollover near Rosalia

Jan. 18—ROSALIA — Three people were hospitalized after sustaining injuries during a vehicle rollover Tuesday night.

Deputies arrived on Pandora Road east of Rosalia around 6 p.m. following up on a reported collision. Tekoa emergency medical services, Rosalia emergency medical services and an emergency helicopter responded soon after.

According to the Whitman County Sheriff's Office, 19-year-old Cyndle Sypher of Latah, Wash., was driving westbound toward Rosalia when she reportedly failed to negotiate a left-hand curve. The vehicle left the roadway's north side, rolled at least once and came to a shop on its wheels in the westbound lane.

Sheriff Brett Myers said the driver and two passengers were taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.