Three Idaho residents sentenced in connection with shooting in Caldwell parking lot

Scott Rodgerson via Unsplash
Alex Brizee
·5 min read

The last of three Idahoans convicted of crimes related to an October 2021 shooting in the parking lot of a Caldwell store was sentenced Thursday.

Nampa resident Nicholas Riley, 25, was sentenced for his part in the shooting of a then-23-year-old Caldwell man in the parking lot of the Bi-Mart located at 425 N 10th Avenue, according to a news release from the Caldwell Police Department. Two other defendants — Blain Imholt, 24, and Jennifer Nickerson, 38 — were sentenced earlier this year.

There was also a second victim in the case who wasn’t mentioned in Friday’s release. At some point during the incident, Imholt pointed his gun at a now 28-year-old man and created “a well-founded fear” that “violence was imminent,” according to multiple court documents reviewed by the Idaho Statesman.

The Statesman previously reported that Imholt and Riley were suspected of “taking part in an aggravated assault that took place nearby on the same day as the shooting.” It’s unclear whether that was the second victim.

“These three individuals caused panic and terror in our city,” Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram said in the release. “They showed a blatant disregard to the lives of innocent people, some of which included children, on the day of the shooting. Caldwell Police do not take these cries lightly and will investigate them to the fullest extent.”

The Bi-Mart was locked down with about 40 shoppers inside during the shooting, the Idaho Statesman previously reported.

Riley, Imholt and Nickerson were all initially charged with numerous felonies related to the shooting, but the majority of their individual charges were dismissed when they pleaded guilty as part of agreements with the Canyon County Prosecutor’s Office.

Riley pleaded guilty to felony aggravated battery in July, online court records showed. He was on parole during the 2021 shooting, according to records from the Idaho Department of Correction. He was sentenced to spend at least five years in prison, plus an indeterminate sentence — which means he could spend that time in prison, on parole or both — of 10 years, the Caldwell Police Department said.

Riley is also serving two other prison sentences. He pleaded guilty — and was sentenced to five years — for intimidating a witness in October 2021 and is expected to finish his prior sentence stemming from a 2017 felony aggravated assault charge, according to online court records.

What happened?

At roughly 3:50 p.m. on Oct. 16, 2021, Caldwell police responded to a report of shots fired at the grocery store, the news release said. Upon arrival, police found a victim who was shot twice. One bullet hit his left arm and exited his chest, while the other grazed him on the chin, police said. He survived all the injuries.

According to the news release, Imholt used someone else’s Facebook account to message the victim, allowing Imholt and Riley to “lure” the victim to the store’s parking lot to exchange an envelope. The pair told the victim they were in a different vehicle and this caused the victim to circle the parking lot, police said.

Riley then approached the driver’s side door and after “seven seconds there was a physical altercation in which Riley pulled a gun out: and shot at the victim. The victim then stabbed Riley in the chest in self-defense. During all of this, Imholt was shooting the victim from the rear of the vehicle.”

To get away from Imholt and Riley, the victim accelerated his car “and ended up crashing into parked cars in the parking lot,” the release said. Imholt and Riley left the scene and got into a small Nissan truck that Nickerson was waiting in, police said.

Imholt was arrested in Boise roughly a week after the shooting, according to prior Statesman reporting, but Riley and Nickerson weren’t arrested until Oct. 28 in Baker City, Oregon.

Caldwell police were assisted by the Canyon County and Ada County sheriff’s offices, IDOC, Oregon State Police, and the Meridian and Garden City police departments during this investigation, according to the release.

“This was a long, thorough and complicated investigation. I give kudos to our officers and detectives who worked tirelessly on this case to keep the community safe,” Ingram said.

The co-defendants

Imholt was sentenced to a total of 10 years in prison but could be out on parole after three, the news release said. He was given credit for 230 days of time served, meaning he could be released as early as November 2024, online prison and jail records showed.

He pleaded guilty to two of the charges against him — aggravated assault and the unlawful discharge of a weapon into a vehicle — through the plea deal in April. The aggravated assault charge stems from Imholt pointing his gun at the second victim.

Nickerson was initially charged with aid and abet, aiding and abetting an aggravated assault and aiding and abetting the discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle. She pleaded guilty to aid and abet in March 2022, specifically for “providing transportation” to Riley and Imholt, according to court records.

Nickerson was sentenced to up to five years in prison with the possibility of parole after two, according to the Caldwell Police Department news release. She could be out on parole by November 2023 after being given credit for 119 days of time served, according to online court and prison records.

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks drop as jobs report suggests more rate hikes

    STORY: Wall Street fell sharply on Friday, pushing the S&P 500 to a fourth straight weekly decline despite a two-day rally earlier in the week.The Dow fell more than 2%. The S&P 500 dropped 2.8%, while the Nasdaq lost 3.8%.A solid September jobs report from the Labor Department suggested the Federal Reserve will stay the course with its aggressive interest rate hiking campaign, which Pacer ETFs president Sean O'Hara said would put further downward pressure on the stock market."I mean, I think that today's jobs report has sort of dashed everybody's hopes, if you will, in the short run. Right? I mean, so I think that's one of the key things to watch is if we start to see, you know, unemployment rise, you know, then I think that's you know, that's the other side of the Fed mandate, right, is control prices and inflation and then work towards full employment. So if it looks like what they're doing to fight one is having a negative or deleterious effect on the other than that could really be the, you know, the driver to make them sort of slow down a little."Semiconductor stocks were among the biggest percentage losers on Friday, after a warning from Advanced Micro Devices, which said its third-quarter revenue estimates were about $1 billion lower than previously forecast.AMD's peers Qualcomm, Intel and Nvidia all fell with it, losing more than 3%, 5% and 8%, respectively.And shares of FedEx slid after an internal memo seen by Reuters showed the division that handles most e-commerce deliveries expects to lower volume forecasts as its customers plan to ship fewer holiday packages.

  • Uvalde suspends school police force after mass shooting

    The move comes after parents of the victims camped outside school offices in protest.

  • Constellation Brands CEO talks beer demand, cannabis reform, and sustainability

    Constellation Brands CEO Bill Newlands joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss beverage demand, non-alcoholic Corona, cannabis legalization, sustainability efforts, and Constellation's venture unit.

  • One person injured in shooting in Wal-Mart parking lot in Claremont

    One person was injured in a shooting in a Wal-Mart parking lot in Claremont.

  • Country Duo Everette Put Their Acting Skills to Good Use in Music Video for 'Make Me Want One'

    "We wanted to be like the old sales guys from the '50s," says Anthony Olympia with a laug

  • Here’s Why White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (WTM) Outperformed in the Quarter

    Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management company, released its “Carillon Scout Mid Cap Fund” second quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the second quarter, majority of the equity indexes declined due to interest rate hikes, Russia-Ukraine war, and Federal Reserve’s balance-sheet tapering. Mid-cap and small-cap stocks poorly […]

  • Bolsonaro Biting His Tongue to Seek Advantage in Brazil’s Runoff

    (Bloomberg) -- Jair Bolsonaro emerged from the first round of Brazil’s presidential election with an unusually soft rhetoric, touting good economic news in a sign that he has started listening to advisers and avoiding controversial topics in a bid to win over moderate voters. Most Read from BloombergBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Stock Traders Hit Sell Button on Hawkish Fed Bets: Markets WrapBiden Should Hit Saudi Arabia Where It Really HurtsKremlin Lets State Med

  • Ukraine Latest: IMF Will Provide $1.3 Billion for Payment Needs

    (Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund’s executive board approved $1.3 billion to help Ukraine with its financing. European Union leaders edged closer to a Russian gas-price cap as a further measure to punish President Vladimir Putin for his invasion of Ukraine, as Kremlin forces intensified strikes on the southern city of Zaporizhzhia. Most Read from BloombergBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Stock Traders Hit Sell Button on Hawkish Fed Bets: Markets WrapBid

  • Brewers fail to reach playoffs as fade follows Hader trade

    After racing to their best 50-game start ever, the Milwaukee Brewers believed they could win their first pennant since 1982 and perhaps earn the World Series title that’s eluded them. A team that started out 32-18 went 54-58 the rest of the way to finish a game behind the Philadelphia Phillies in the race for the NL’s final wild-card spot and seven games back of the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Central. That snapped the Brewers’ franchise-record string of four straight playoff appearances. “We’ve earned some expectations,” manager Craig Counsell said.

  • Heat vs. Grizzlies: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

    The Miami Heat (1-1) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (0-0) at FedExForum Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Friday October 7, 2022 Miami Heat 0, Memphis Grizzlies 0 (8:00 pm ET) What's the buzz on Twitter? Mark Giannotto @ mgiannotto Clayton is playing a ...

  • NYC Mayor Eric Adams declares state of emergency over migrants

    New York City's mayor declared a state of emergency on Friday over the thousands of migrants who have been sent from Southern border states since the spring, saying the demand being put on the city to provide housing and other assistance is “not sustainable."

  • Herschel Walker’s Candidacy May Squander GOP Chances, Georgia’s No. 2 Republican Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Georgia’s second-highest ranking Republican says the GOP has only itself to blame for betting on Herschel Walker as a candidate to unseat Senator Raphael Warnock and potentially squandering a chance for the party to win control of the US Senate.Most Read from BloombergBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Stock Traders Hit Sell Button on Hawkish Fed Bets: Markets WrapBiden Should Hit Saudi Arabia Where It Really HurtsKremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Trut

  • Man uses counterfeit check, steals over $7K from bank, Memphis Police say

    A man is wanted for using a counterfeit check to get money at a bank.

  • Phillies vs. Cardinals: Jean Segura keys Phillies win in playoff debut

    Jean Segura has 1,479 career hits in the regular season and now a very big one in the postseason. His ninth-inning knock helped the Phillies steal a win in Game 1 in St. Louis. By Jim Salisbury

  • Kenny Chesney Surprises Kelsea Ballerini Onstage for 'Half of My Hometown' Duet in LA: 'So Proud'

    "Singing 'Half of My Hometown' with Kelsea is always magic, because she grew up where I did... and she knows all those places, too," Chesney tells PEOPLE in an exclusive statement

  • ‘True allyship’: Black man hailed hero after saving elderly Asian man from carjacking perp

    An unidentified man is being hailed as a hero after preventing a carjacking that purportedly targeted an elderly Asian man in Los Angeles’ Miracle Mile area. Advocacy group Black and Asian Souls Unite took to Instagram to post a video of the incident, which NextShark has verified with the neighborhood official who originally shared the video.

  • Michigan lawyer running for judge caught on camera allegedly belt-whipping girlfriend

    Women's rights activists are fighting to prevent a lawyer accused of beating his girlfriend from becoming a state judge.

  • Video Shows San Antonio Cop Shooting Teen Eating A McDonald's Burger In His Car

    The officer, who had been with the San Antonio Police Department for seven months, was fired following the incident.

  • Suspect in California Family Kidnap Killing Had ‘Nasty’ Year-Long Feud With Victims, Sheriff Says

    Merced County Sheriff’s OfficeThe suspect arrested in the cold-blooded kidnapping and murder of an eight-month-old baby, her parents, and her uncle had a yearlong feud with the victims, a sheriff said Thursday.A farm worker found the bodies of infant Aroohi Dheri, her mother Jasleen Kaur, 27, father Jasdeep Singh, 36, and uncle Amadeep Singh, 39, in an almond orchard in a remote region of the San Joaquin Valley in California late Wednesday. They were kidnapped at gunpoint from their trucking bus

  • Slain California family and suspect had longstanding dispute, authorities say; charges filed

    The suspect in the kidnapping and killing of a central California family was a former employee of the family who had a longstanding dispute with them.