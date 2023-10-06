Three illegal dumps uncovered in West Cumbria

The multi-agency crackdown was part of a co-ordinated ‘day of action’

A crackdown on waste crime in West Cumbria has uncovered three illegal dumps and at least five other sites breaching their permits.

The Environment Agency, Cumbria Police and Cumberland Council joined forces to inspect 21 locations as part of an investigation into criminal activity.

Five vehicles were clamped for being untaxed and three vehicles and a trailer were found to be unsafe.

The government body vowed to "make life hard" for rule-breakers.

Local impact

John Bunn from the Environment Agency said: "We are determined to make life hard for criminals, by disrupting and stopping illegal activity through tough enforcement action.

"The targeted day of partnership action in West Cumbria has shown that at least three waste companies have been operating outside their agreed permits," he added.

"This is unacceptable, and causes significant risks to the environment and impacts local communities."

The day of action, on 21 September, followed intelligence-sharing on potential waste crime in the area. In consequence:

Thirteen enforcement notices were issued by Cumberland Council

At least five waste sites were confirmed to have permit breaches, with another five referred for review

Three illegal waste sites were discovered,

One person was arrested for failing a roadside drug swab

Five untaxed vehicles were clamped and four were reported for being untaxed

One vehicle and trailer were found with defective tyres

A further two vehicles were prohibited for defects.

Cumberland Councillor Denise Rollo said: "We hope this sends a clear and strong message that as a multi-agency team, safety and the quality of our environment is a priority.

"We will continue to work together in force to provide a healthier and more sustainable area."

The Environment agency said it was "unacceptable" agreed permits were being breached

