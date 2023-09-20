Three Illinois men charged in Belvidere man's death in 2020, police say

Three Illinois man were arrested Tuesday in connection to the homicide of a Belvidere man three years ago.

Jerrell Burnett, 43, of Chicago, Antoine Lovelace, 44, of Elgin and Cody Matthews, 29, of Marengo, all face first-degree murder, aggravated unlawful restraint and concealment of a homicidal death charges.

Police said on June 18, 2020, troopers responded to the Calumet-Sag Channel for a body in the water.

The body was pulled out of the water and identified as Carl Gordon Jr., 35, of Belvidere.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office later said Gordon Jr. died from multiple gunshot wounds. At the time of Gordon Jr.'s death, police said foul play was suspected.

All three suspects were indicted on the charges on Sept. 14, 2023, in Will County. All three men were arrested Tuesday without incident, according to a news release from state police.

Lovelace was taken to the Will County Jail while both Burnett and Matthews were arrested out of the state. Both men will be brought back to the Will County Jail, police said.

No other information is being released at this time.

