Three Important Risks For United Overseas Bank Limited (SGX:U11) You Should Know

As a S$41b market capitalisation bank, United Overseas Bank Limited (SGX:U11) is well-positioned to benefit from the improving credit quality as a result of post-GFC recovery. A borrower’s demand for, and ability to repay, loans is driven by economic growth which directly impacts the level of risk United Overseas Bank takes on. With stricter regulations as a result of the GFC, banks are more conservative in their lending practices, leading to more prudent levels of risky assets on the balance sheet. It is relevant to understand a bank’s level of risky assets on its accounts as it affects the attractiveness of its stock as an investment. Today I will be taking you through three metrics that are useful proxies for risk.

How Much Risk Is Too Much?

United Overseas Bank is considered to be in a good financial shape if it does not engage in overly risky lending practices. So what constitutes as overly risky? Loans that cannot be recuperated by the bank, also known as bad loans, should typically form less than 3% of its total loans. Bad debt is written off when loans are not repaid. This is classified as an expense which directly impacts United Overseas Bank’s bottom line. With a ratio of 1.64%, the bank faces an appropriate level of bad loan, indicating prudent management and an industry-average risk of default.

Does United Overseas Bank Understand Its Own Risks?

United Overseas Bank’s ability to forecast and provision for its bad loans relatively accurately indicates it has a good understanding of the level of risk it is taking on. If it writes off more than 100% of the bad debt it provisioned for, then it has poorly anticipated the factors that may have contributed to a higher bad loan level which begs the question – does United Overseas Bank understand its own risk?. With a bad loan to bad debt ratio of 80.45%, United Overseas Bank has under-provisioned by -19.55% which is below the sensible margin of error, illustrating room for improvement in the bank’s forecasting methodology.

How Big Is United Overseas Bank’s Safety Net?

United Overseas Bank operates by lending out its various forms of borrowings. Customers’ deposits tend to carry the smallest risk given the relatively stable interest rate and amount available. The general rule is the higher level of deposits a bank holds, the less risky it is considered to be. Since United Overseas Bank’s total deposit to total liabilities is very high at 89% which is well-above the prudent level of 50% for banks, United Overseas Bank may be too cautious with its level of deposits and has plenty of headroom to take on risker forms of liability.