Three, including a juvenile, charged in connection with murder of St. Clair County man

Two people, including a 16-year-old, have been charged with first-degree murder and a third faces assault and weapons charges in connection with the shooting death of an East Carondelet man.

Peter Hester Jr., 36, was pronounced dead at the scene near 47th Street and Caseyville Avenue in Washington Park shortly after officers were dispatched there at about 3:47 p.m. last Friday to investigate a reported shooting.

Cheyenne Hoskins, 26, of Hartford, and the 16-year-old, a Madison resident whose name hasn’t been released due to age, were arrested without incident after a suspect car was identified and located, according to a release from the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s office.

Hoskins was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, a class 4 felony, and misdemeanor aggravated assault. The juvenile was charged with first-degree murder on Tuesday, the release stated.

Deantae Hoskins, 22, of Madison was arrested a short time later and charged with murder and armed habitual criminal, the state’s attorney’s office said. He and the 16-year-old are being held at the St. Clair County Jail on $1 million bond. Cheyenne Hoskins is being held on $50,000 bond.