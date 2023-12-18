Three, including victim's daughter, charged in St. Clair Township homicide

Dec. 18—NEW FLORENCE, Pa. — A St. Clair Township woman found dead underneath her porch was killed by two men at her daughter's request, Westmoreland County's district attorney said Sunday.

Mellissa Beacom, 49, had a "tumultuous" relationship with her mother, Alice Ilene Robson, over a child custody matter and convinced her daughter's boyfriend and another man to shoot the woman and hide her corpse on Wednesday, according to District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli.

Both alleged gunmen are 18 years old.

Matthew Bates and Robert Jack face charges of homicide, conspiracy to commit homicide, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence, online court records show.

Charges were filed after a missing person case turned into a death investigation late last week.

Police found blood evidence inside Robson's living room and used bloodhounds to find Robson's body underneath the back porch. The 71-year-old woman was buried under debris in an unfinished crawl space, Ziccarelli wrote in a media release.

She said state police interviewed Bates, who admitted he and Jack went into the Furnace Lane home and gunned down Robson after being urged that day by Beacom to commit the act.

"Beacom has allegedly asked Bates on multiple occasions to kill Robson for her," Ziccarelli's office wrote.

Beacom faces two counts of conspiracy to commit criminal homicide and criminal solicitation.

She was arraigned early Sunday and lodged in Westmoreland County Prison with her bail denied.

Bates, of Ligonier, and Jack, of New Florence, were also taken into police custody, arraigned on their charges and transferred to Westmoreland County Prison.

They are scheduled for preliminary hearings Dec. 29 before District Judge Mark Mansour, online court records show.

Westmoreland County Coroner Tim Carson has not ruled on an official cause or manner of death through his office's coinciding investigation.

He said a final autopsy report will take at least six weeks to complete.